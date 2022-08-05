ARTICLE

Foreign organisations investing in or trading with Indian parties are often anxious about the perceived risks and potential problems associated with enforcing business contracts in India and the resolution of business contract disputes.

This webinar explores the options for foreign organizations in managing and resolving business contract disputes with Indian parties including contract drafting, mediation, conciliation, expert determination, litigation in the Indian courts, litigation in foreign courts, domestic arbitration, and international arbitration.

