Foreign organisations investing in or trading with Indian
parties are often anxious about the perceived risks and potential
problems associated with enforcing business contracts in India and
the resolution of business contract disputes.
This webinar explores the options for foreign organizations in
managing and resolving business contract disputes with Indian
parties including contract drafting, mediation, conciliation,
expert determination, litigation in the Indian courts, litigation
in foreign courts, domestic arbitration, and international
arbitration.
