Introduction

A contract is an essential part of commercial transactions and the founding stone of a commercial agreement. The obligations of performance of a contract would be rendered useless in the absence of legal provisions for its enforcement. Therefore, Chapter VI of the Indian Contract Act, 18721 [hereinafter, "the Indian Contract Act"] deals with the consequences of a breach of contract to protect the rights and interests of parties aggrieved due to the action or inaction on the part of the other party to the contract.

The Hon'ble High Court of Delhi in the case of NHAI vs. Afcons APIL (JV)2 held that it is a settled law that where a party is liable for breach of contract, either express or implied, the plaintiff is in general, entitled to nominal damages, although, no actual damages is proved.

Reciprocal Promises

Reciprocal Promises are defined under Section 2(f) of the Indian Contract Act as promises that form the consideration or part of the consideration for each other. Reciprocal promises is often integral to government contracts such as for energy, infrastructure, etcetera, where the government entity and the other party (the Contractor) have certain critical obligations to fulfill which may or may not be demarcated in the agreement. Sections 51 to 58 of the Indian Contract Act deal with the performance of the Reciprocal Promises.

Kinds of Reciprocal Promises

Mutual and Independent Promises are the promises where the involved contracting parties undertake to fulfil certain obligations which are independent of each other the performance of an obligation by one party is not contingent upon the performance of an obligation by the other party. However, the performance of such reciprocal promises is mandatory under contract. It was in the case of Mrs. Saradamani Kandappan vs. Mrs. S. Rajalakshmi and Ors 3 , that the Hon'ble Supreme Court upheld the terms of the contract and recognized them as mutual and independent.





There exist certain situations where the obligations of both parties may or may not be demarcated in the agreement. The Hon'ble Supreme Court referred to the case of Muhammed vs Pushpalata 6 wherein the Supreme Court interpreted Section 51 and Section 52 of the Indian Contract Act and stated that reciprocal promises are to be performed in the manner stipulated in the contract, and if not specified as per usual industry practice . The Hon'ble Court referred to the case of Nathulal vs. Phoolchand 7 wherein the Apex Court had held that full payment of the property would only be effected when the seller changed the land records in favour of the purchaser, that being as per Section 52 of the Indian Contract Act, and the natural course of business transaction .



Interpretation of Reciprocal Promises in Arbitration of Commercial Disputes

In Arbitration, while dealing with contractual disputes the Arbitral Tribunal interprets the underlying contract to adjudicate the claims before the parties. These contracts often contain counter obligations, that is to say one promise cannot be performed without the performance by the other party. The present article discusses the manner reciprocal promises are interpreted and their effect in ruling of the arbitral tribunal.





The Hon'ble Supreme Court referred to the case of Muhammed vs Pushpalata 9 wherein the Supreme Court interpreted Section 51 and Section 52 of the Indian Contract Act and stated that reciprocal promises are to be performed in the manner stipulated in the contract, and if not specified as per usual industry practice. The Hon'ble Court referred to the case of Nathulal vs. Phoolchand 10 wherein the Apex Court had held that full payment of the property would only be effected when the seller changed the land records in favour of the purchaser, that being as per Section 52 of the Indian Contract Act, and the natural course of business transaction.





Reliance is also placed on the judgement of the Delhi High Court in the matter of I.C.M. Airport Technics vs. International Airport Authority of India12, wherein, the High Court held that a party could not be expected to perform its promises until and unless the other party to the contract is willing to perform its reciprocal promises.

Conclusion

Reciprocal promises are a very common element in commercial contracts, especially, those involving the government entities such as contracts pertaining to energy, infrastructure, etcetera. Courts often grapple with the contracts containing reciprocal promises and have set aside arbitral awards under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act citing patent illegality, on the grounds of erroneous interpretation of the reciprocity of contracts, highlighting its seminal importance. Therefore, it becomes prudent to understand the intricacies of the interpretation and implications of such reciprocal promises and the quantum of onus lying with each party involved in such reciprocal promises.

Footnotes

1. The Indian Contract Act, 1872, No. 9, 1872.

2. MANU/DE/0651/2018.

3. AIR 2011 SC 3234.

4. M/s Shanti Builders vs. CIBA Industrial Workers' Co-Operative Housing Society Ltd., (2012) 4 Mah LJ 614.

5. J.P. Builders vs. A. Ramadas Rao, (2011) 1 SCC 429.

6. Civil Appeal No.4581 of 2008.

7. (1970) AIR SC 546.

8. (2013) 15 SCC 140.

9. Civil Appeal No.4581 of 2008.

10. (1970) AIR SC 546.

11. FAO (OS) 532/2015.

12. 2006 (1) ARBLR 146 (Delhi).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.