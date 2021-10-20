We are pleased to announce that Acuity Law acted as the legal advisor to NABVENTURES in its exit from FRAAZO. This was NABVENTURES' first exit transaction. NABVENTURES sold its minority stake in FRAAZO (a D2C brand in the fresh fruits and vegetables market) to incoming investor Westbridge Capital. Acuity Law assisted NABVENTURES in finalising the share purchase agreement and provided support for closing the transaction.

The team at Acuity Law comprised of Souvik Ganguly, Akhil Ramesh and Aman Bagaria. Fraazo was represented by Lex Consult and Westbridge Capital was represented by AZB & Partners.

To read more about the transaction please see here: https://www.vccircle.com/nabventures-sells-three-month-bet-clocking-2-5x-return-marks-first-exit

