The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution announced via a press release dated June 15, 2021 mandatory hallmarking of Gold jewelry from June 16, 20211. As per the press release, the jewellers registration by BIS will be one time and no official fees will be charged from jewellers for registration. To ensure that manufacturers, whole-sellers and retailers have adequate time, they have been given time till August, 2021 to get their current gold jewellery stock assessed by the gold hallmarking center without any penalty.

EXEMPTIONS

This exemption is a welcome relief for all the Jewellers who could obtain the registration owing the prevalent situation of covid.

Keeping in view the problems in accessing assaying centers that can be faced by small jewellers and other industry players, the Government has relaxed mandatory gold hallmarking guidelines for the following2:

Jewellers with an annual turnover up to Rs. 40 lakh;

Any article meant for export, which conforms to any specification required by the foreign buyer;

An article with the weight less than two grams;

An article which is in course of consignment from outside India to an assaying and hallmarking center in India recognized as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (Hallmarking) Regulations, 2018, for hallmarking;

Any article which is intended to be used for medical, dental, veterinary, scientific or industrial purposes;

Any article of gold thread;

Any manufactured article which is not substantially complete, and which is intended for further manufacture;

Gold bullion in any shape of bar, plate, sheet, foil, wire, strip, tube or coin;

Export and re-import of jewellery as per Trade Policy of Government of India;

Jewellery for International exhibitions;

Jewellery for domestic Business-to Business exhibitions, approved by Government agency

Special categories of jewellery-Kundan, Polki and Jadaau.

Gold watch and fountain pen

Footnotes

1. https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1727661

2. https://bis.gov.in/index.php/hallmarking-overview/hallmarking-faqs/mandatory/

