Regionalism at the cost of talent: The High Court noted that the Haryana Law, while laying out a statutory framework for the benefit of local candidates, discriminates against individuals from other regions and ends up directing employers in the State as to the source from where they can generate employment. The High Court expressed its fear that this would lead to "large scale similar State enactments providing similar protection for their residents and putting up artificial walls throughout the country, which the framers of the Constitution had never envisaged". State cannot do indirectly what it cannot do directly: On the State Government's contention that it was not violating the prohibition under the Constitution of India on a State legislature against specifying 'residence' for public sector employment since the Haryana Law did not cover such employment, the High Court remarked that the State Government was seeking to achieve, through private sector employment, something that it could not have done directly. It stated that "the exploitation of the prohibition to private employment by way of a legislative command keeping States out of the said restrictions and putting the employer under the domain of criminalization on account of the violation of the same can be termed as unconstitutional as a private individual could not be asked to do what the State has been forbidden for itself". Comment The Supreme Court of India in Pradeep Jain v Union of India [1984) 3 SCC 654], observed that "no citizen can be given preference...on the ground only of residence" and that, therefore, "residential requirement would be unconstitutional as a condition of eligibility for employment or appointment to an office under the State." With the Constitution of India prohibiting a State from introducing residence-based reservations in public sector employment, it appears to be only natural for the High Court to hold that this embargo could not have been subverted through private sector reservation for locals. Until now, there has been limited jurisprudence around reservation in private sector employment, although it is likely that we would see the same emerging in the future due to measures in this regard by other states including Andhra Pradesh. However, it seems that the High Court's ruling echoes the sentiment expressed by the Bombay High Court in the case of Shree Krishna Education Society and Others v State of Maharashtra and Others [2020 (1) MhLJ 87] in the following words: "Political parties have long advocated reservations in private employment. But there is currently no constitutional provision that allows for it, no Supreme Court judgment on the subject...Therefore, enforcement of Article 16 horizontally, that is in the purely private sphere, needs a constitutional device...otherwise, state action in that regard may fall foul of the constitutional mandate, as it exists now." While reports suggest that the Government of Haryana is planning to file an appeal against the High Court's decision, for now, the ruling serves as a respite for private sector employers including multinational companies that have regularly made representations before the State Government requesting for a reconsideration of its decision to implement the law. The content of this document do not necessarily reflect the views/position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the author(s). For any further queries or follow up please contact Khaitan & Co at legalalerts@khaitanco.com