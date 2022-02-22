ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from India

Union Budget 2022: Key Takeaways For Tech Ikigai Law On 1 February, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (FM) announced the Union Budget (Budget) for FY 2022-23 and described its key takeaways in her Budget Speech.

Overriding The Supreme Court Ruling In Canon India Clean Economic Laws Practice Kumar Visalaksh and Arihant Tater of Economic Laws Practice look at several amendments in the Finance Bill 2022 which effectively nullify the judgment of the Indian Supreme Court in Canon India and may now cause a wave of litigation ...

Surrogacy Regulations In India MZM Legal Essentially, there are two types of surrogacy practices: Traditional and Gestational.

Interim Stay On Law Enforcing 75% Reservation In Haryana IndusLaw On January 15, 2022, the government of Haryana had formally notified the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 (the "Act") and the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Rules, 2021.

The Place Of ‘Judicial Review' In Indian Constitution & Its History S&A Law Offices Post-independence, the insertion of definitive provisions for ‘judicial review' in the Indian Constitution was necessary to facilitate assured individual and group rights.