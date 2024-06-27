ARTICLE
Regulatory Compliance Newsletter | May 2024

This May newsletter covers categories of updates relating to labour, environment and industry related laws. Collection of labour cess only through online mode in Delhi...
India Compliance
This May newsletter covers categories of updates relating to labour, environment and industry related laws. Collection of labour cess only through online mode in Delhi; notification of Footwear made from Leather and other Materials (Quality Control) Order, 2024 and clarification issued by FSSAI regarding the display of information by food service establishments are some of the major updates covered in this newsletter.

Central / State Labour Laws Updates

Collection of labour cess through online mode

All payments for deposit of labour cess will be received by the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) through online mode only and all types of offline mode of labour cess payments will be discontinued by the Board after 1st April 2024.

Source

Enhancement in the existing eligibility limit of 68J claims - EPF

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued a circular to increase the eligibility limit of auto claim settlements under Para 68J (advance from the fund for illness in certain cases) from Rs.50,000/- to Rs.1,00,000/-.

Source

Environmental Laws Updates

Bringing residential apartments and commercial buildings into consent purview – Kerala

Kerala State Pollution Control Board has issued a circular directing residential apartments and commercial buildings established before 30th June, 2015 to submit consent applications on or before 30th September, 2024.

Source

Registration of Producers, Importers & Brand-Owners (PIBOs) and Plastic Waste Processors (PWPs) for plastic packaging in Maharashtra

Notice has been issued by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to inform all the Producers, Importers & Brand-Owners (PIBOs) and Plastic Waste Processors (PWPs) to submit registration application under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 on the Centralized Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Portal.

Source

Industry Related Laws Updates

Footwear made from Leather and other Materials (Quality Control) Order, 2024

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has notified the quality control order to ensure compulsory use of standard mark on leather and other footwears.

Source

Clarification regarding the display of information by Food Service Establishments

As per the clarification issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), food service establishments have the discretion/flexibility to select any of the methods mentioned in the order to display the calorific value, nutritional information etc.

Source

Submission of annual return by the Food Businesses

According to the advisory issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), food businesses should take note of points like eligible food business operators (FBOs), acceptable mode of submission, penalty for non-submission, maximum penalty etc. while submitting the annual return.

Source

The Petroleum (Amendment) Rules, 2024

The amendment rules have inserted provisions relating to restrictions on import and transport of ISO tank containers, importation by air etc.

Source

Contributors to the newsletter:

  • Prasanta Kumar Sahu, Partner
  • Rashmi Vinod, Consultant

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

