Modified computation of market capitalisation The applicability of the provisions of LODR Regulations to a listed entity based on market capitalization have been modified. § List of entities by recognized stock exchanges- The recognized stock exchanges shall prepare a list of entities who have listed their specified securities, ranking such entities based on their average market capitalisation from 1st July to 31st December of that calendar year. § Applicability timeline - The relevant provisions under the LODR Regulations shall then become applicable to a listed entity that is required to comply with such requirements for the first time (or, after any interim period, if applicable) after a period of three months from 31st December (i.e. 1st April) or from the beginning of the immediate next financial year, whichever is later. § First time application or after a period of cessation - Entities who are complying for the first time or after a period of cessation, shall put in place systems and processes for compliance with Regulation 34(2)(f)1 within a period of three months from 31st December (i.e. on or before 1st April) or from the beginning of the immediate next financial year, whichever is later. § Continued compliance – The listed entity shall continue to comply with relevant provisions that were applicable to it based on the market capitalisation of previous year and continue(s) to remain applicable based on its rank in the list prepared by recognized stock exchanges as per above. § Continued application till the rank changes – These provisions which become applicable to a listed entity based on criteria of market capitalisation, shall continue to apply to such an entity unless its ranking changes in the list prepared in accordance with above and such change results in the listed entity remaining outside the applicable threshold for a period of three consecutive years. § Discontinuation of application - For listed entities which remain outside the applicable threshold for a period of three consecutive years as provided above, the provisions that apply on the basis of criteria of market capitalisation shall cease to apply at the end of the financial year following the 31st December of the third consecutive year2. The aforesaid changes relating to market capitalization computation have been made under Regulation 3 of LODR Regulations and shall come into force from December 31, 2024.

Enhanced market rumour verification upon MPM § Verification of market rumours on MPM - The top 100 listed entities and thereafter top 250 listed entities w.e.f. from date the specified by SEBI3 are required to comply with the following: Trigger for verification requirement - required to verify market rumours, upon occurrence of MPM as may be specified by the stock exchanges.

- required to verify market rumours, upon occurrence of MPM as may be specified by the stock exchanges. Verification of all events/ information and not just "material" information – now any reported event or information in the mainstream media which is not general in nature, and which indicates that rumour of an impending specific event or information (previously specific "material" event or information) is circulating amongst the investing public is required to be verified.

– now any reported event or information in the mainstream media which is not general in nature, and which indicates that rumour of an impending specific event or information (previously specific "material" event or information) is circulating amongst the investing public is required to be verified. Verification timeline - as soon as reasonably possible but in any case, (previously "and") not later than twenty-four hours from the trigger of price movement. § No effect on equity share's price due to MPM and confirmation of rumour if subject to pricing norms - If such a listed entity confirms any reported event or information within 24 hours from the trigger of a MPM, and if the event or information is subject to pricing norms under SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("ICDR Regulations"), Takeover Regulations or Buy-back Regulations or any other pricing norms specified by SEBI or stock exchanges, then the effect on the price of the equity shares of the listed entity due to MPM and confirmation of the reported event or information may be excluded for calculation of the price for that transaction as per the framework specified by SEBI4. § Adequate, accurate and timely response to queries - The promoter, director, key managerial personnel, or senior management of a listed entity shall provide adequate, accurate and timely response to queries or explanations requested by the listed entity shall adhere to the provisions of Regulation 30(11) wherein the listed entity may on its initiative, confirm or deny any reported event/ information to stock exchange. Furthermore, the listed entity must promptly disseminate the responses received from these individuals to the stock exchanges. SEBI has vide its circular dated May 21, 2024 (available here) provided for industry standards to ensure compliance with Regulation 30(11) of LODR Regulations for verification of market rumours.

Industry Standard Note (ISN) for verification of market rumour § In consultation with SEBI, an ISN has been issued to facilitate uniform approach and assist listed entities in complying with their obligations in respect of confirmation/ denial/ clarification of market rumours and sets out standard operating procedures for compliance with the rumour verification requirement; § ISN provides clearly the guidelines on identifying the sources where any rumour is published and clarifies on: Definition of Mainstream Media;

Meaning of 'not general in nature';

Even if the market rumour is specific and impending, a confirmation/ denial/clarification of the market rumour will be required only if the market rumour results in a 'material price movement', as per the framework issued by the stock exchanges;

Market rumours reported between issuance of pre-intimation notice under Regulation 29(1), and conclusion of the Board Meeting. § ISN also provides rumour verification standards for various stages of a potential M&A as well as non-M&A transaction (such as whistle blower, change in KMPs); § ISN can be accessed at Notice Number (bseindia.com)

Timeline for filling a KMP vacancy when authority approval is needed Where the listed entity is required to obtain approval of regulatory, government or statutory authorities for filling the vacancy in the office of KMPs viz. Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole Time Director or Manager and Chief Financial Officer then such a vacancy must be filled up not later than six months from the date of vacancy as opposed to the three months' timeline.

Fixed timeline and additional items for prior intimation to stock exchanges § The listed entity shall now give prior intimation to the stock exchange of at least two working days in advance, not counting the date of the notice or the meeting, about the board of directors' meeting where any of the specified proposals viz. financial results, proposal for buyback of securities, proposal for voluntary delisting, fund raising by further public offer, etc. will be considered and the intimation is additionally required to mention the date of the board meeting. § It has further been clarified that prior intimation for determination of issue price in a qualified institutions placement is not required if such placement is done in accordance with the provisions of the ICDR Regulations. § The timelines for prior intimation for the following items have been revised from existing eleven working days to two working days in advance and added to the list provided under above: any alteration in the form or nature of any of its securities that are listed on the stock exchange or in the rights or privileges of the holders thereof; and

any alteration in the date on which, the interest on debentures or bonds, or the redemption amount of redeemable shares or of debentures or bonds, shall be payable.

Revision of gap between two consecutive risk management committee meetings The gap between consecutive meetings of the risk management committee is now extended to a maximum of 210 (two hundred and ten) days, compared to the previous limit of 180 days.