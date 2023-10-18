INTRODUCTION
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has on 30th September, 2023 issued a notification under the Department of Consumer Affairs, introducing amendments to the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 20111 . This objective of the amendment is to ensure informed consumer experience through more accurate measurement and labeling of packaged goods in India and is called "Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) (Amendment )Rules, 2023."
BACKGROUND
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution vide its notification dated March 28, 2022 had notified the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) (Amendment) Rules, 2022 as per which the following amendments were introduced and were to come in force from October 1, 2023-
- Packaged grouped together for retail sales must comply with each mandatory declarations.
- The unit price is to be declared on package along with the MRP in Indian Rupees.
- Format prescribing the manner in which Unit price is to be declared on every package.
As per the amended rules, the following amendments were to be effective-
- The unit sale price in rupees, rounded off to the nearest two
decimal place, shall be declared on every pre-packaged commodities
as follows:
- per gram where net quantity is less than one kilogram and per kilogram where net quantity is more than one kilogram;
- per centimeter where net length is less than one metre and per metre where net length is more than one metre;
- per mililitre where net volume is less than one litre and per litre where net volume is more than one litre;
- per number or unit if any item is sold by number or unit:
- Provided that for packages containing alcoholic beverages or spirituous liquor, the State Excise Laws and the rules made thereunder shall be applicable within the State in which it is manufactured.
- Provided further that declaration of unit sale price is not required for the pre-packaged commodities in which retail sale price is equal to the unit sale price.
- The Second Schedule which specifies the quantities of commodities by weight, measure or number has been omitted.
- No prosecution will be initiated against the manufacturer or packer or importer of pre-packaged commodities for making declaration with effect from January 01, 2024 in accordance with Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities)(Amendment) Rules, 2023.
CURRENT SCENARIO
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, now, vide its notification dated 30th September, 2023 has notified the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) (Amendment) Rules, 2023.
It further amends Rule 1, sub-rule (2), for the figures, letter and words- 1st day of October, 2023 and substitutes the same with 1st day of January, 2024.
The aforementioned thus implies that the amendments as prescribed in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) (Amendment) Rules, 2023 shall be effective from 1st January, 2024
Footnote
1 Available at: https://consumeraffairs.nic.in/sites/default/files/uploads/legal-metrology-acts-rules/Amendment%20of%20PCR%20ext%20till%2031.12.2023.pdf
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.