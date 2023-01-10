ARTICLE

By way of a Circular dated September 29, 2022, SEBI has allowed foreign portfolio investors to participate in Indian exchange traded cash settled non-agricultural commodity derivatives contracts and indices comprising such non-agricultural commodities. Such participation will be subject to certain position limits as set out in this Circular and risk management measures applicable, from time to time. All such participation must be through the FPI route, in compliance with the provisions of the SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019, the SEBI (Custodian) Regulations, 1996, other applicable circulars, and additional safeguards that may be specified by stock exchanges.

