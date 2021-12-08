The Reserve Bank of India has released the Master Directions on 'market-makers' in OTC Derivatives 2021 which repeal the Comprehensive Guidelines on Derivatives dated 20th April, 2007 and modifications thereto dated 2nd August, 20112nd November, 2011 and 6th April, 2018.

The directions are slated to be effective 3rd January, 2022.

Late last year RBI had issued draft directions on the same.

https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=12163&Mode=0

