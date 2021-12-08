The Reserve Bank of India has released the Master Directions on 'market-makers' in OTC Derivatives 2021 which repeal the Comprehensive Guidelines on Derivatives dated 20th April, 2007 and modifications thereto dated 2nd August, 2011; 2nd November, 2011 and 6th April, 2018.

The directions are slated to be effective 3rd January, 2022.

Late last year RBI had issued draft directions on the same.

https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=12163&Mode=0

