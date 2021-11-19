The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. ("ISDA") has published its 2021 ISDA Interest Rate Derivatives Definitions, effective 4th October 2021 ("2021 Definitions").

It consolidates the 2006 ISDA Definitions and its supplements into a single digital booklet. The digital form will eliminate the need for any supplements, as was the case in 2006 Definitions.

The 2006 Definitions going forward will no longer be updated (except for the amendments already in the pipeline, if any).

While the 2021 Definitions are effective, the 2006 Definitions have not been withdrawn completely. This is to cater to the users who are not prepared for the switch and ensure the transition is achieved in a non-disruptive and phased manner.

https://www.isda.org/2021/10/04/2021-isda-interest-rate-derivatives-definitions-2/

Originally published 06 October 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.