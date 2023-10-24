Introduction
Alaya Legal shares a thorough collation of the transformative actions which are reflected in India's strategy, mission and policy statements to achieve the net zero commitment.
At the Conference of Parties in Glasgow in 2021, India pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, marking a significant and ambitious commitment to global climate change. This decade is crucial for India to initiate a swift and sustainable energy transition to fulfil the commitments made under the Paris Agreement. This commitment not only bolsters India's resilience but also echoes loudly on the global stage, encouraging other nations to step up to the challenge and unite in pursuing a better, greener, and more sustainable future for all.
With the advent of the Green Energy and Industrial Revolution of the 21st century, India has the opportunity to place itself at the forefront by attracting investments and creating new jobs, positioning itself as a green energy leader in the world. Evaluating the existing actions against transformative actions such as enhancing finance, expediting inbound technology transfer, and more are essential to ensure that India's ambitious climate goals become a reality, promoting both environmental sustainability and economic prosperity. India's path to net-zero emissions underscores its commitment to a greener and more sustainable future, setting an example for other nations. It is a pivotal moment for India to harness its potential and drive positive change, demonstrating that economic growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand in the 21st century, shaping a better and more sustainable future for all.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.