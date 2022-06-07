Dear Reader,
We hope this email finds you well. We are writing to you with an important update regarding mandatory registration requirements applicable to imports of certain Chemicals into India.
|Background
|The Government of India has on May 30, 2022 extended the date of enforcement of existing Quality Control Orders for Methyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate and Vinyl Acetate Monomer. Producers of these products will now have additional time to obtain BIS certification of their products. The relevant Orders are available here.
|Products concerned
|
The date of entry into force of existing Quality Control Orders for the following chemicals has been extended:
For an updated list of chemical products under mandatory BIS certification, please click here.
For an updated list of steel & iron products under mandatory BIS certification, please Click Here
|Next Steps
|
As per the notifications, producers of these chemicals will now have additional time to secure BIS certification before these Orders come into force. Once these Orders come into force, both domestic and foreign manufacturers of these products will only be able to export/sell in India with a valid BIS license in place.
To obtain such license, both foreign producers and domestic manufacturers of these products would need to submit an application to the BIS seeking certification. Furthermore, the process of certification will also require physical testing and inspection of the relevant chemicals at the factory premises as well as parallel testing by a BIS authorised laboratory in India to verify the same. BIS certification is a time-consuming process and therefore it is recommended that interested producers make applications for certification at the earliest in cases wherein Quality Control Orders have been issued and are pending enforcement.
