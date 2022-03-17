As per the notifications, producers of these chemicals will now have additional time to secure BIS certification before these Orders come into force. Once these Orders come into force, both domestic and foreign manufacturers of these products will only be able to export/sell in India with a valid BIS license in place.

To obtain such license, both foreign producers and domestic manufacturers of these products would need to submit an application to the BIS seeking certification. Furthermore, the process of certification will also require physical testing and inspection of the relevant chemicals at the factory premises as well as parallel testing by a BIS authorized laboratory in India to verify the same. BIS certification is a time-consuming process and therefore it is recommended that interested producers make applications for certification at the earliest in cases wherein Quality Control Orders have been isued and are pending enforcement.