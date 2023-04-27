Now the term "Chief Commissioner" means a person appointed to be a Chief Commissioner of Income-tax or a Director General of Income-tax or a Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax or a Principal Director General of Income-tax under sub-section (1) of section 117.

In the definition of Chief Commissioner the words "or a Director General of Income-tax", and "or a Principal Director General of Income-tax" shall be inserted.

Amendment in Section 6 for substituting 182 days with 120 days if total income from Indian sources exceeds Rs. 15,00,000

Accordingly, Indian Citizen / PIO having total income, other than income from foreign sources, less than Rs. 15,00,000 during previous year shall continue to be governed by the old threshold of 182 days or more for becoming a resident in India.

The Fin Act has provided that the new threshold of 120 days or more (instead of 182 days or more) shall only be applicable to Indian Citizen / Person of Indian origin (PIO) having total income other than income from foreign sources exceeding Rs. 15,00,000 during the previous year.

The Fin Bill proposed an amendment in the Explanation 1(b) to provide that the period of stay in India, for an Indian citizen and Person of India origin, shall be reduced from 182 days to 120 days

The Fin Act has made an amendment in section 6(1A) of the Act to provide that an Indian citizen shall be deemed to be resident in India only if his total income, other than income from foreign sources, exceeds Rs. 15,00,000 during the previous year and he is not liable to tax in any other country or territory by reason of his domicile or residence or any other criteria of similar nature.

The Fin Bill proposed to insert a new clause (1A) to section 6 of the Income-tax Act ('the Act') to provide that an Indian citizen shall be deemed to be resident in India if he is not liable to tax in any country or jurisdiction by reason of his domicile or residence or any other criteria of similar nature.

Amendment in provision of section 6(6) which defines Resident but Not ordinary Resident (RNOR)

As per Section 6(6) of the Act, a resident individual or HUF is deemed as Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident in India, if he satisfies any of the following conditions: a) Individual or Karta of HUF been a non-resident in 9 out of 10 preceding years; or b) Stay of individual or Karta of HUF in India for 729 days or less in preceding 7 years. The Fin Bill proposed amendment in the clause by providing that: An Individual / HUF shall be deemed to be Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident if he / Karta of HUF has been a non-resident in any 7 out of the 10 immediately preceding years; The second condition related to stay of individual or Karta of HUF in India for 729 days or less in preceding 7 years was proposed to be removed.