Asia Tax Bulletin - Summer 2022

21 July 2022

The India section covers parliament passing budget proposals, and discusses no beneficial ownerships requirements are needed for capital gains tax exemption.

25 April 2022

The India section covers the 2022 Budget; Budget and income tax and GST changes for 2022/2023; and Most Favoured Nation clause in India's Tax Treaties.

20 September 2022 (authored by Pallavi Bedi and Ashita Bali from Phoenix Legal)

This article was written by Pallavi Bedi and Ashita Bali from Phoenix Legal and discusses India's National Hydrogen Mission.

News

Mayer Brown advises DFC on Tier 2 note issuance by RBL Bank

27 May 2022

Mayer Brown acted as US counsel to the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in connection with the issuance of Basel III compliant unsecured and subordinated Tier 2 Notes aggregating to US$100 million, with a tenor of 117 months by RBL Bank Limited, a private commercial bank in India.

12 May 2022

Mayer Brown announced that partners David Carpenter (New York) and Soumitro Mukerji (Singapore) were named to India Business Law Journal's 2022 "International A-List." This recognition honors the top 100 India-focused legal professionals who have developed strategies to serve clients in India without having a physical presence on the ground.

26 April 2022

Banking & Finance partner Soumitro Mukerji (Singapore) named among top India-focused lawyers at international law firms by India Business Law Journal.

10 January 2022

Mayer Brown represented India-based Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited of India (Reliance), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, in the $98.15 million acquisition of Cayman Islands-based Columbus Centre Corporation, which indirectly owns a 73.37 percent stake in New York's Mandarin Oriental hotel.

Events

An Evening with Mr Justice Arjan Sikri

22 June 2022

Mayer Brown's India Practice Group and 4 Pump Court Chambers hosted Mr Justice Arjan Sikri for an evening of drinks and canapés with clients. Mr Sikri, a member of Singapore International Commercial Court, recently retired from India's supreme court and is currently a member of 4 Pump Court Chambers

