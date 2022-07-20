The highlights of which are:
- These will apply to any UAS (Unmanned aircraft system) registered in India; personowning, possessing, engaging in trade, manufacturing, leasing, operating etc. UAS inIndia
- Unlike earlier UAS regulations from now Aircraft Rules, 1937 will not apply on UAS
- The rules categorize UAS into 3 broad categories- aeroplane, rotorcraft and hybrid This is further sub categorized into remotely pilot aircraft, model remotely pilotaircraft and autonomous UAS
- Based on weight, the UAS have been categorized into five subcategories- nano (≤ 250gms); micro (250 gms ≤ 2kg); small (2kg ≤ 25kg); medium (25 kg ≤ 150 kgs); large (150kgs ≤)
- It brings in the concept of substantial ownership and effective control doctrine inIndian Drone Laws. As per the rules, only a company which is substantially owned andcontrolled by Indians (Chairman and 2/3rd of its directors should be Indians) shall beable to get an authorization for importation, manufacturing, trading, owning oroperating an UAS
- 'No permission, no takeoff (NPNT)' made mandatory
- Small, medium, large UAS are required to be equipped with an emergency recoverySystem
- Akin to an aircraft, each UAS is required to affix its UIN (Unique Identification Number)in an identifiable and visible manner
- Concept of drone leasing recognized; Concept of drone ports recognized
- Central Government authorized to establish Unmanned Aircraft and TrafficManagement System (UTM)
- Organizations to get designated for carrying out R&D in UAS
Originally published Apr 8, 2021.
