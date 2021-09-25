S.No Provision Number Provision Topic Provision

1. 2 Applicability of Rules The Rules apply to all drones with maximum all-up-weights of up to 500 kgs which are registered in India or being operated over India.

2. 5 Categories of unmanned aircraft systems The categories of unmanned aircraft systems- aircraft that can be operated either autonomously or remotely- are based only on weight. There are four categories: Nano UAS: Less than 250 gmsMicro UAS: Between 250 gms and 2 kgsSmall UAS: Between 2 kgs and 25 kgsMedium UAS: Between 25 kgs and 150 kgsLarge UAS: Between 150 kgs and 500 kgs

3. Permission Requirements Drone manufacturers need to obtain a Type Certificate for a model of drone not certified yet.Drone operators need to obtain a Unique Identification Number for each drone through registration with the Type Certificate number obtained.Pilots flying drones remotely need to obtain a drone pilot license to operate drones. (Exceptions for each requirement listed with in details below)

4. 6, 7, 8, 9, 13 Type Certificate For each model of drone to be operated in India, a Type Certificate is needed. The standards for obtaining a Type Certificate are yet to be specified by the Quality Council of India. An application can be filed on the Digital Sky platform along with payment of fees. The details of the applicant and the prototype need to be submitted and the prototype needs to be physically handed over for inspection. A Type Certificate may be issued on the recommendation of the Quality Council of India or an authorised testing entity. The Type Certificate has to be issued within 75 days of the form being filled. Operators of model remotely piloted aircraft (used for research and development) and nano UAS do not need to obtain a Type Certificate for these aircraft systems.

5. 14, 15, 16 Registration Drone operators need to register by filling out the relevant form on the Digital Sky platform along with payment of fees. The Type Certificate number of the drone also needs to be given, hence the model of drone being registered should already have been granted a Type Certificate. For drones manufactured in India or imported before 30th November 2021, application for registration should be made by 31st December 2021.

6. 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36 Remote Pilot License Any person piloting a drone requires a remote pilot license. The person should be between 18 and 65 years of age, have passed 10th standard, and have completed training from an authorised remote pilot training organisation. Once the training is completed, the pilot must fill the form for application for a remote pilot license on the Digital Sky platform. Within 15 days of issuance of certificate of training completing by the training organisation, the remote pilot license will be issued. License will be valid for 10 years. Pilots operating nano UAS or micro UAS for non-commercial purposes are exempt from the Remote Pilot License requirements.

7. 44 Insurance All owners of drones except nano drones are required to obtain third party insurance for the drones before operation. The rules under Chapter XI of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 will apply to third party insurance of drones. Any Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India approved insurance scheme may be used.

8. 50 Penalty The maximum penalty for contravening or failing to comply with the provisions of these rules is Rs. 1 Lakh.

9. 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 Airspace Maps The Government will publish an airspace map on the Digital Sky platform by 25th September 2021. The map will segregate the airspace into red, yellow and green zones. Drone operators require prior permission for flying in a red or yellow zone. No prior permission or flight path registration is needed for flying in green zones. The map will be dynamic and areas may be subject to re-zoning. Senior officers may also declare an area as a red zone for upto 96 hours at a time. The map will be made machine readable through APIs.

10. 27, 28 Carriage of goods No arms or munitions may be carried on any UAS. No dangerous goods can be carried on a UAS unless compliant with Aircraft (Carriage of Dangerous Goods) Rules, 2003. The UAS Rules had defined a procedure for carriage of goods which has been omitted from these rules. The Drone Rules specify no express procedure for carriage of goods.

11. 29 Mandatory reporting of an accident Within 48 hours of an accident involving a UAS, the remote pilot shall report the accident on the Digital Sky platform.

12. 10, 11 Import Imports will be regulated by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade. There may be issuance of Type Certificates for imported aircraft on the basis of approval by another country. The list of such countries whose approvals will be accepted will be notified by the Government.

13. 37, 38, 39, 40, 41 Remote Pilot Training Organisation An application for authorisation as a Remote Pilot Training Organisation may be made on the Digital Sky platform. The requirements of syllabus, trainers and infrastructure will be specified at a future date. If the applicant complies with all of the specified requirements, the license will be granted within 60 days of the applicant being made. The authorisation is valid for 10 years.

14. 42 Research and Development No remote pilot license, type certificate or unique identification number is required for the organisations listed below if they are operating in a green zone fully within the organisation's control. The organisations permitted to do this are: R&D entity recognised by Central or State governments.Educational institutions recognised by Central or State governments.Startup recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade;Any authorised testing entityAny manufacturer of drones having a GST Identification Number

15. 12 Mandatory Safety Features In the future, the Government may notify owners of UAS to install safety features which may include No Permission- No Takeoff hardware and firmware, Geo-fencing capability and a real-time tracking beacon.



Once notified, operators of drones will have 6 months to comply with the requirements.



These features were included as mandatory requirements in previous iterations of the regulations but currently have been omitted from the Drone Rules.

16. 43 UAS Traffic Management The rules state that the Central Government will release a policy framework for traffic management of UAS on the Digital Sky platform by 25th October 2021.

17. 45 UAS Promotion Council The government may set up a UAS Promotion Council which will help develop a business-friendly regulatory regime, establish incubators for UAS development, and involve policy experts and academics in developing policy recommendations.

18. 17 Transfer of UAS When ownership or possession of UAS is being transferred, the relevant form on the Digital Sky platform should be updated with the details of the new owner/ possessor.