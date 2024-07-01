ARTICLE
1 July 2024

Between The Lines - June 2024.

We are pleased to share with you the link to our newsletter "Between the Lines" of June 2024, a briefing on legal matters of current interest.
Below are the key highlights of the newsletter:

  • Delhi High Court: Arbitrator can award compensation on guesswork when loss is difficult to prove, subject to maximum amount payable under liquidated damages clause.
  • Karnataka High Court: Special provisions related to international workers under EPF Scheme and Pension Scheme declared unconstitutional.
  • Delhi High Court: Arbitration clause in the T&Cs on a website is binding on the parties if the digital agreement incorporates a hyperlink to such T&Cs.
  • Telangana High Court: Dispute concerning partners' rights and obligations during insolvency and winding-up of partnership is arbitrable.

Download : Between The Lines - June 2024.

Navya Shukla
Prerna Mayea
Pritika Shetty
Rishabh Chandra
Saksham Kumar
