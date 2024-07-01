Between The Lines - June 2024.

Greetings from Vaish Associates Advocates!!
- Delhi High Court: Arbitrator can award
compensation on guesswork when loss is difficult to prove, subject
to maximum amount payable under liquidated damages clause.
- Karnataka High Court: Special provisions
related to international workers under EPF Scheme and Pension
Scheme declared unconstitutional.
- Delhi High Court: Arbitration clause in the
T&Cs on a website is binding on the parties if the digital
agreement incorporates a hyperlink to such T&Cs.
- Telangana High Court: Dispute concerning partners' rights and obligations during insolvency and winding-up of partnership is arbitrable.
