Delhi High Court: Arbitrator can award compensation on guesswork when loss is difficult to prove, subject to maximum amount payable under liquidated damages clause.



Karnataka High Court: Special provisions related to international workers under EPF Scheme and Pension Scheme declared unconstitutional.



Delhi High Court: Arbitration clause in the T&Cs on a website is binding on the parties if the digital agreement incorporates a hyperlink to such T&Cs.



Telangana High Court: Dispute concerning partners' rights and obligations during insolvency and winding-up of partnership is arbitrable.

Download : Between The Lines - June 2024.

