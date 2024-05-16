Arbitrability Unravelled: The Power Of Kompetenz-Kompetenz In Partnership Disputes

Established in 2004, Naik Naik & Co. started out as a niche media practice which has metamorphosed into a full-service law firm. Headquartered in Mumbai with a pan-India presence, we advise and perform across all aspects of corporate, disputes, banking and finance, and intellectual property law. Our sectoral focus is our differentiator and we can boast of strong industry sector expertise for over two decades. Our practice is anchored in quality service, professionalism, and integrity.

The principle of Kompetenz-Kompetenz assumes particular significance in matters concerning winding-up partnership disputes. As companies navigate financial distress, the clarity and authority to resolve jurisdictional issues become paramount. This article delves into the application of the doctrine of kompetenz-kompetenz in insolvency scenarios, particularly concerning winding-up disputes, exploring its implication through the lens of the recent case of Shameem Sultana v Faizunnissa Begum. However, before delving into the principle of kompetenz-kompetenz, it imperative to understand what is arbitrability and how it impacts dispute resolution.

Scope of Arbitrability

The question of arbitrability has been a subject of extensive deliberation within the legal community since the inception of the Indian Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. The subject of arbitrability of a dispute stands as a pivotal criterion that has been repeatedly scrutinized and revisited by various courts. While there is no statutory definition of what is arbitrable, the Supreme Court in landmark judgment Booz Allen & Hamilton Inc. v SBI Home Finance Ltd. foregrounded three facets of non-arbitrability:

Whether the disputes are capable of adjudication and settlement by arbitration? Whether the disputes are covered by an arbitration agreement? Whether the disputes fall under the excluded category of “excepted matters”? Whether the parties have referred the disputes to arbitration?

Thus, arbitrability can be construed as the question of whether a dispute can be settled by arbitration, or if it should be left for the exclusive jurisdiction of courts. Arbitrability not only acts as a gatekeeper between arbitration and necessitating traditional litigation but also ensures that arbitration remains a viable and effective alternative to court proceedings. While determining the arbitrability of a dispute, courts are concerned primarily with ensuring that the dispute falls within the scope of matters that can be referred to arbitration. The key considerations include:

Existence of an arbitration agreement: Courts determine whether a valid arbitration agreement exists between the parties. Nature of Dispute: Courts analyze the nature of the dispute to determine if it is capable of settlement by arbitration. Certain matters, such as those involving criminal offenses or public policy considerations, may be deemed non-arbitrable which would violate public policy or contravene statutory provisions. Jurisdiction Challenges: Courts evaluate challenges to the jurisdiction of arbitral tribunals, including objections regarding the existence or validity of the arbitration agreement.

Kompetenz-Kompetenz – Empowering Arbitrators

Once a dispute is deemed arbitrable and enters the realm of arbitration, another fundamental principle comes into play is that of kompetenz kompetenz. This German term, often translated as “competence competence,” encapsulates the authority of arbitrators to rule on their own jurisdiction. This principle is fundamental in maintaining the autonomy and effectiveness of arbitration, as it prevents parties from circumventing the arbitration process by challenging the jurisdiction of the Tribunal in court. Courts strive to uphold the principle of kompetenz-kompetenz by respecting the autonomy of arbitral tribunals to determine their own jurisdiction, while ensuring that arbitration remains a viable and effective means of dispute resolution in India.

Factual Matrix

In the instant case, there was a Partnership Deed executed between the Applicant and Respondents on 01.04.1994. The Partnership Deed contained an arbitration clause, the existence of the same was never disputed or denied. The Applicant issued a notice dated 14.03.2023 informing the Respondents that she had dissolved the firm under Section 43 of the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 and had called upon them to settle her accounts. Subsequently, the Applicant sent a notice to the Respondents nominating a Retired District Judge as sole arbitrator. The Applicant then filed the present application under Section 11(6) of the Act, before the Hon'ble Telangana High Court seeking appointment of a sole arbitrator.

Telangana HC's Decision

A single bench order of the Telangana High Court held that as per Section 16(1) of the Act, arbitral tribunals possess the power to decide on their own jurisdiction, including the ability to determine if a dispute is not suitable for arbitration. Furthermore, the High Court ruled that disputes related to the insolvency and winding-up of a partnership, involving partner's rights and responsibilities can be resolved through arbitration. It was emphasized that the Respondents neither contested the existence of the Partnership Deed nor refuted the inclusion of the arbitration clause within.

The High Court, referencing Section 16(1) of the Act, which empowers the arbitral tribunal to decide on its own jurisdiction, cited the Supreme Court's ruling in Uttarakhand Purv Sainik Kalyan Nigam Ltd. v. Northern Coal Field Ltd., emphasizing the kompetenz-kompetenz principle. The Court foregrounded that the primary aim of the kompetenz-kompetenz principle is to reduce judicial intervention and facilitate smooth arbitration proceedings. The High Court affirmed that Section 16 grants extensive powers to the arbitral tribunal, including jurisdictional matters.

Additionally, the High Court referred to a seven-judge bench decision of the Supreme Court In Re: Interplay between Arbitration Agreements under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 and the Indian Stamp Act, 1899. It noted that the scope of inquiry under Section 11(6A) of the Act is limited to establishing the prima facie existence of an arbitration agreement, with substantive validity left for the arbitral tribunal under Section 16.

Consequently, objections regarding the arbitrator's jurisdiction were deemed appropriate for the arbitral tribunal's direct consideration. The High Court reiterated the findings of Booz Allen & Hamilton Inc. v SBI Home Finance Ltd, that while some disputes, such as those involving company insolvency and winding-up, are not arbitrable, the present dispute falls within the purview of the Indian Partnership Act, 1932, concerning Partner rights and obligations, making it arbitrable. Therefore, the High Court appointed Justice L. Nageswara Rao, a Former Supreme Court Judge, as the sole arbitrator.

Analyzing the Way Forward

The judgment of the Telangana High Court in the “Shameem Sultana v Faizunnissa Begum” case is a significant milestone in the evolution of arbitration law in India. It not only reaffirms the principle of kompetenz-kompetenz but also provides much-needed clarity on the arbitrability of partnership disputes in insolvency scenarios. However, this judgment is just a stepping stone towards a comprehensive and robust arbitration framework.

The road ahead requires a holistic approach that considers the intricacies and nuances of partnership disputes, insolvency proceedings, and arbitration. Legislation and judicial precedents need to provide clear guidelines on the arbitrability of disputes, the scope of arbitration agreements, and the jurisdiction of arbitral tribunals. The principle of kompetenz-kompetenz must be upheld and strengthened to maintain the autonomy and effectiveness of arbitration. However, it is equally important to ensure that this principle is not misused to circumvent the jurisdiction of courts or to delay insolvency proceedings. In conclusion, the way forward lies in striking a balance between the principles of arbitration and the objectives of insolvency laws.

