Exclusion Clauses In Infrastructure Contracts – The Judicial Approach IndusLaw Exclusion clauses are clauses introduced by a party to the contract (generally the employer), restricting or limiting the amount of damages or compensation one party can seek from another party...

Delhi High Court Renders Its First SEP Decision For Telecommunication Standards In The Ericsson v Lava Case Saikrishna & Associates On 28th March 2024, the Delhi High Court (DHC) pronounced its final judgment[i] in the cross-suits filed between Ericsson and Lava, ultimately deciding the matter in favour of Ericsson ...

Freedom Of Speech Essential For Media Platforms: Supreme Court Obhan & Associates On March 22, 2024, a 3 (three) judge bench of the Supreme Court passed an order1 reiterating the importance of freedom of speech and expression...

Supreme Court Holds That With No Pronouncement Of The Final Order By The NCLT, Limitation Under IBC Commences From The Date Of Upload Of The Final Order On The NCLT Website Argus Partners On December 4, 2023, a division bench of the Supreme Court of India in the case of, Sanjay Pandurang Kalate v. Vistra ITCL (India) Limited & Ors., held that in the absence of the judgment/final order...

Excavation Of Earth For Public Projects Won't Entail Royalty U/MLRC Unless There Is Commercial Exploitation: Bombay HC Naik Naik & Company The Bombay High Court last Thursday, quashed and set aside an order by the Tahsildar, Thane imposing a penalty of Rs.1.47 crores and Royalty of Rs.49.18 lakhs...