In this newsletter, INDUSLAW brings you key legal, regulatory and policy updates from India (both sector- specific and general) for the recently concluded quarter.

INDUSLAW is a top-tier Indian Law Firm, the 6th Largest in India, providing legal services to a wide range of International & Domestic clients across a variety of sectors. With over 400 lawyers including more than 60 Partners spread across Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi & NCR, Hyderabad & Mumbai, we have been fortunate to partner with and contribute significantly to many established businesses and new economy companies.

We have been fortunate to partner with and contribute significantly to both established businesses and new economy companies. Our clients typically include financial institutions, investment funds, foreign multinationals operating in India, domestic corporations, growing Indian companies, start-ups, social enterprises and not-for-profit entities.

We work with clients across various sectors including, energy (including renewable energy), electronics, food processing, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, manufacturing, textile and garment, technology and automobile.

2023 년 1-3 월 주요 업데이트

파트 A: 섹터별 업데이트

1. 인도 정부(GoI), 2023 년 국가 의료 정책 발표

GoI 는 의료기기의 국내 생산 증대와, 의료기기 제작 및 혁신에 있어서 글로벌 리더로서의 위치 확립을 목표로 하는 2023 년 국가 의료 정책을 공개했습니다.

2. 인도 정부(GoI), IT 하드웨어를 겨냥한 생산 연계 인센티브(PLI) 2.0 발표

GoI 는 노트북, 태블릿, 올인원 PC, 서버 등의 현지 제조 확대를 위해 약 20 억 달러의 재정 지출이 포함된 IT 하드웨어 분야에 관한 PLI 제도의 두 번째 단계를 발표했습니다.

3. 미등록 통신판매업체(UTM)에 관한 인공 지능(AI) 및 머신 러닝(ML) 시스템 구축 지시

인도 통신규제당국(TRAI)은 TRAI 산하 프레임워크에 등록되지 않은 상업 통신 발신자를 탐지, 식별 및 조치할 수 있도록, 모든 접속 서비스 제공업체에게 자발적인 상업 통신 시스템을 기반으로 한 인공 지능(AI) 및 머신 러닝(ML) 시스템을 구축하도록 지시했습니다.

파트 B: 외국인 투자자를 위한 일반 업데이트

1. 도장이 누락되거나 부적절하게 찍힌 중재 합의서는 법적으로 유효하지 않음

인도 대법원은 M/s N.N. Global Mercantile 비공개 유한회사 대 M/s Indo Unique Flame 유한회사 및 그 대리인 사건과 관련하여 부적절하게 날인된 중재 합의서는 무효로 간주되며, 집행될 수 없다고 판시했습니다.

2. 선임 절차의 위법성은 중재 합의의 효력을 무효화하지 않음

인도 대법원은 수닐 쿠마르 진달 (Sunil Kumar Jindal) 대 인도 연방 사건에서 중재인 선임 절차의 위법성은 중재 합의를 무효화하지 않는다고 판시하여, 중재 조항이 일부 무효가 된 경우, 위법한 부분을 분리하여 나머지 중재 조항의 법적 지위를 유지할 수 있다고 판시한 바 있습니다.

3. 녹색예금 수용에 관한 프레임워크

인도 중앙은행(RBI)은 대규모 대출 기관이 고객에게 녹색예금 기능을 제공하도록 장려하기 위한 녹색예금 관련 프레임워크를 발표했습니다. 녹색예금의 수익금은 재생 에너지, 청정 교통수단 등 다양한 분야에 걸친 환경 친화적이고 지속 가능한 프로젝트의 자금 조달에 사용될 예정입니다

4. 타협 정산 및 기술적 상각에 관한 프레임워크

RBI 는 대출 기관에 적용할 수 있는 타협 정산 및 기술적 상각에 관한 프레임워크를 발표했습니다. 해당 프레임워크는 취약 자산 상각에 관한 가이드라인을 적절히 수정하고 간소화하여 대출자와 차입자 간의 타협 정산에 대한 투명성을 강화하는 것을 목표로 합니다.

5. 대체투자펀드(AIFs) 투자에서 투자자 면제 또는 배제에 관한 가이드라인

인도 증권거래위원회(SEBI)는 투자자가 해당 투자에 참여할 경우 관련 법률을 위반하게 된다고 판단하거나 AIF 의 내부 정책을 위반하게 된다는 사실을 공개하는 경우, 투자자의 AIF 투자 참여를 면제하는 것과 관련해 안내문을 발행했습니다.

6. 주식 상장 일정 단축

SEBI 는 주식 상장 일정을 마감일(IPO 신청서 제출 마감일이자 발행 마감일) 6 일 후에서 3 일 후로 단축시켰습니다.

7. GoI, 2023 년 경쟁(개정)법 발표

인도 기업부는 2023 년 경쟁(개정)법에 합병 통제, 행동 규제, 처벌, 신속 처리 일정 등의 주요 변경 내용을 도입하고 이를 고시했습니다.

Key Updates from January to March 2023

Part A: Sector specific updates

1. The Government of India (GoI) introduces National Medical Policy, 2023

GoI has notified the National Medical Policy, 2023 which is aimed at boosting domestic production of medical devices and establishment India as a global leader in manufacturing and innovation of medical devices.

2. GoI introduces Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLI) 2.0 for IT hardware

Second phase of the PLI scheme for IT hardware with an increased financial outlay of around USD 2 billion has been introduced by the GoI, aimed at promoting local manufacturing of laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers etc.

3. Directions for deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) systems against Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs)

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed all access providers to deploy AI and ML based unsolicited commercial communication system to detect, identify and act against senders of commercial communication who are not registered under the framework established by TRAI.

Part B: General updates for foreign investors

1. Unstamped or inadequate stamped arbitration agreements not valid in the eyes of law

The Supreme Court of India has in the case of M/s N.N. Global Mercantile Pvt Ltd v. M/s Indo Unique Flame Ltd. and Ors held that an arbitration agreement stamped inadequately is invalid and unenforceable.

2. Illegality of appointment procedure does not vitiate validity of arbitration agreement

The Supreme Court of India in the case of Sunil Kumar Jindal v. Union of India held that illegality in the procedure for appointment of arbitrator does not invalidate the arbitration agreement, thereby holding that where an arbitration clause has become partially invalid, the illegal part can be severed and the legal position of remaining arbitration clause can be retained.

3. Framework on acceptance of green deposits

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a framework for green deposits to encourage large scale lenders to offer the facility of green deposits to customers. The proceeds from the green deposits will be allocated towards financing of environmentally friendly and sustainable projects in various fields including renewable energy and clean transportation.

4. Framework for compromise settlements and technical write-offs

The RBI has introduced a framework on compromise settlements and technical write-offs applicable to lenders. This framework aims to harmonize and streamline guidelines regarding write-offs of stressed assets and thereby enhancing transparency in compromised settlement between a lender and a borrower.

5. Guidelines with respect to excusing or excluding an investor from an investment of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs)

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a circular with respect to excusing an investor from participating in AIF investment if the investor confirms that its participation would violate an applicable law or if it has made a disclosure that such participation is in contravention of internal policy of AIF.

6. Government sets-up committee to prepare a separate digital competition law

SEBI reduced the timeline for listing of shares from 6 (six) days after date of issue closure, which is the date until which applications for IPO is submitted, to 3 (three) days after date of issue closure.

7. GoI introduced Competition (Amendment), 2023

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs notified the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023 which introduces significant changes pertaining to merger control, behavioural regulations, penalties, and expedited timelines, etc.

