ARTICLE

India: Conflict In The Definition Of "Court" Under The Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996 While Interpreting Section 29A And Section 11

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this document do not necessarily reflect the views/position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the author(s). For any further queries or follow up please contact Khaitan & Co at legalalerts@khaitanco.com

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from India

"Non-Existence" Of Unstamped Arbitration Agreements: Cascading Effects? Khaitan & Co LLP The effect of an arbitration agreement not being duly stamped has been subject to a long saga of litigation and various High Courts have taken differing stances.

Ambiguity In The Adjudication Of Stamp Duty – No More A Delayed Act AZB & Partners The High Court of Delhi recently vide a common judgment dated April 24, 2023, in the case of Uno Minda Limited v. Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Department and Reebok...

Arbitration Agreement In An Unstamped Instrument Not Valid Or Enforceable: N.N. Global Mercantile Private Limited v Indo Unique Flame Ltd And Other JSA A constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India ("Larger Bench"), in its recent decision in N.N. Global Mercantile Private Limited v Indo Unique Flame Ltd and Other , by a 3:2 majority...

SEBI Update: New Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism Mansukhlal Hiralal & Co. A well-functioning capital market is the backbone of the financial structure of a nation. As competition and complexities in the market increase, it becomes imperative to address customer disputes promptly and efficiently.

A Writ Petition Against The Order Of An Arbitral Tribunal Is Only Maintainable In Exceptional Circumstances Tuli & Co The Delhi High Court has reiterated that the writ petition remedy under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution of India is only available against orders passed by an Arbitral Tribunal in exceptional circumstances, and in cases where there is bad faith or perversity.