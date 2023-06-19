ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Supreme Court of India | Criminal Appeal No. 1399 of 2023 and 2023 SCC OnLine SC 653)

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from India

Arbitration Agreement In An Unstamped Instrument Not Valid Or Enforceable: N.N. Global Mercantile Private Limited v Indo Unique Flame Ltd And Other JSA A constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India ("Larger Bench"), in its recent decision in N.N. Global Mercantile Private Limited v Indo Unique Flame Ltd and Other , by a 3:2 majority...

Remedies For Breach Of A Contract - Parth Verma Corp Comm Legal A breach of a contract is the last thing that either of the parties to a contract would like to witness, particularly the promisee.

Award Of Interest On ‘Sum' Under Section 31(7) Of The Arbitration And Conciliation Act, 1996 S&A Law Offices The article discusses the discretionary power of an Arbitral Tribunal to award post-award interest on a portion of the total sum owed in a case.

Limitation Period Applicable In A S. 34 Petition Vis-À-Vis Supreme Court's Ruling In Walchandnagar Industries S&A Law Offices Section 34 of the Indian Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 ("The Act") provides for the grounds for setting aside an arbitral award.

Supreme Court Of India Revisits Exclusion Of Pre-Arbitration Negotiations In Computing Limitation For Invoking Arbitration Sochannam Legal On 27 March 2012 a contract was entered between M/S B AND TAG and Ministry of Defence (MOD) for the supply of 1568 sub machine guns.