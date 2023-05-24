ARTICLE

Arbitration Agreement In An Unstamped Instrument Not Valid Or Enforceable: N.N. Global Mercantile Private Limited v Indo Unique Flame Ltd And Other JSA A constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India ("Larger Bench"), in its recent decision in N.N. Global Mercantile Private Limited v Indo Unique Flame Ltd and Other , by a 3:2 majority...

Whether Notice Served Through Electronic Mode Is Valid Or Not? Khurana and Khurana There was a common practice that people played tactics of not receiving legal notice or documents so the courts had recognized the process of sending Legal notice via whatsapp, mail, fax.

Supreme Court Holds That An Unstamped Arbitration Agreement Is ‘Non-Existent' At The Pre-Referral Stage Khaitan & Co LLP In a judgment with far reaching consequences, a five-judge Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of India in the matter of N.N. Global Mercantile Private Limited v. Indo Unique Flame Ltd...

In A Landmark Judgment, The Supreme Court Of India Holds That Arbitration Cannot Be Invoked When The Arbitration Agreement Or Clause Is Contained In An Unstamped Or Insufficiently Stamped Agreement Or Contract Parinam Law Associates If what is produced is a certified copy of the agreement/contract/instrument containing the arbitration clause, it should disclose the stamp duty that has been paid on the original.

Objections Pertaining To The Arbitration Proceedings Not Raised At Appropriate Time Cannot Be A Ground While Challenging The Award Under Section 34 Phoenix Legal The Calcutta High Court ("Court") in the recent judgment of West Bengal Housing Board v. M/s. Abhishek Construction , rejected the challenge to the arbitral award filed under Section 34...