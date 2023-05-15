We are pleased to announce that Benchmark Litigation has once again recognised our litigation, dispute resolution, and risk mitigation practice!

We have been recommended for Intellectual Property litigation for the second time in a row! Additionally, we have debuted in the Labour and Employment, and Commercial and Transactions segments for our disputes work in these areas.

The esteemed directory commended our work for a Singapore-based healthcare company regarding a dispute with its former partner in India which "spans claims of breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duties by a director, intellectual property infringement, and a claim of oppression and mismanagement."

Marking it as 'noteworthy', Benchmark Litigation had this to say about our assistance in the Google v. Milaap decision – "The Spice Route team, led by Mathew Chacko, sought the first-of-its-kind injunction against Google and Impact Guru from passing off the mark 'Milaap' by using it in its web address and keywords".

It also singled out the trademark infringement suit between Neogen Chemicals and Neogen Corporation in which we defended the former against claims of passing off. As noted by the directory, the outcome of this dispute "would act as a significant precedent in determining the geographical limitations of trademark usage and lay down the criterion for what can actually be stated as 'passing off' a trademark."

