With this New Year 2023 Dhir & Dhir Associates welcomes Season 2 of ESG Decibel Series with Mr. Toby Landau KC, on growing importance of ESG & Arbitration. Mr. Landau talks about ESG considerations that have become increasingly important in the field of arbitration. Environmental and social issues, such as climate change and human rights, are becoming more prevalent in international disputes and are increasingly being taken into account by arbitrators and arbitral institutions. Sonal Verma, Partner, ESG Advisory, Dhir & Dhir Associates, moderates the episode. Join us to listen to Mr. Toby sharing his thoughts on ESG considerations that have become increasingly important in the field of arbitration.

Toby Landau KC is a Barrister, Advocate & Arbitrator, Duxton Hill Chambers

