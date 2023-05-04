ARTICLE

India: In A Landmark Judgment, The Supreme Court Of India Holds That Arbitration Cannot Be Invoked When The Arbitration Agreement Or Clause Is Contained In An Unstamped Or Insufficiently Stamped Agreement Or Contract

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

I. Introduction

On 25th April 2023, 3 (three) (Justice K.M. Joseph, Justice C.T. Ravikumar and Justice Aniruddha Bose) of 5 (five) Judges of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India ("Apex Court") rendered a judgment ("Order") holding that:

"an instrument which is eligible to stamp duty may contain an arbitration clause and which is not stamped cannot be said to be a contract enforceable in law within the meaning of S. 2(h) of the Contract Act and is not enforceable under S 2(g) of the Contract Act".

The minority judgment authored by Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Hrishikesh Roy answered the reference by overruling the judgments in the case of SMS Tea and Garware Wall Ropes and held that an arbitral agreement which is insufficiently stamped/unstamped is an enforceable document at a pre-referral stage for an appointment of an Arbitrator by the Court under Section 11 (6) (A) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 ("Act"). The minority judgment also opines that:

"All the preliminary/debatable issues including insufficiently stamped/unduly stamped or validity of the arbitration agreement etc. are referrable to the Arbitrator/Arbitral Tribunal under Section 16 of the Act, 1996 which, by virtue of the Doctrine of Kompetenz - Kompetenz has the power to do so"

The need for this reference arose when a three Judge Bench of the Apex Court in the case of N.N. Global Mercantile Private Limited v. Indo Unique Flame Limited & Ors had ("NN Global") held as follows:

"56. We are of the considered view that the finding in SMS Tea Estates [SMS Tea Estates (P) Ltd. v. Chandmari Tea Co. (P) Ltd., (2011) 14 SCC 66 : (2012) 4 SCC (Civ) 777] and Garware [Garware Wall Ropes Ltd. v. Coastal Marine Constructions & Engg. Ltd., (2019) 9 SCC 209 : (2019) 4 SCC (Civ)] that the non-payment of stamp duty on the commercial contract would invalidate even the arbitration agreement, and render it non-existent in law, and unenforceable, is not the correct position in law." "57 the aforesaid issue is required to be authoritatively settled by a Constitution Bench of this Court." (Emphasis Supplied)

In this news alert we have discussed the key observations of the Order and analysed previous judgments relating to the subject matter.

II. Judicial Developments

Prior to the judgment in the case of NN Global and the subsequent reference, the law as to arbitration agreements contained in an unstamped/insufficiently stamped Contract is best summarised by the decisions of the Apex Court in the following two cases:

SMS Tea Estates (P) Ltd. v. Chandmari Tea Co. (P) Ltd1

"12. When a contract contains an arbitration agreement, it is a collateral term relating to the resolution of disputes, unrelated to the performance of the contract. It is as if two contracts—one in regard to the substantive terms of the main contract and the other relating to resolution of disputes—had been rolled into one, for purposes of convenience. An arbitration clause is therefore an agreement independent of the other terms of the contract or the instrument. Resultantly, even if the contract or its performance iss terminated or comes to an end on account of repudiation, frustration or breach of contract, the arbitration agreement would survive for the purpose of resolution of disputes arising under or in connection with the contract. "19. Having regard to Section 35 of the Stamp Act, unless the stamp duty and penalty due in respect of the instrument is paid, the court cannot act upon the instrument, which means that it cannot act upon the arbitration agreement also which is part of the instrument. Section 35 of the Stamp Act is distinct and different from Section 49 of the Registration Act in regard to an unregistered document. Section 35 of the Stamp Act, does not contain a proviso like Section 49 of the Registration Act enabling the instrument to be used to establish a collateral transaction. "20. The Scheme for Appointment of Arbitrators by the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, 1996 requires an application under Section 11 of the Act to be accompanied by the original arbitration agreement or a duly certified copy thereof. In fact, such a requirement is found in the scheme/rules of almost all the High Courts. If what is produced is a certified copy of the agreement/contract/instrument containing the arbitration clause, it should disclose the stamp duty that has been paid on the original. Section 33 casts a duty upon every court, that is, a person having by law authority to receive evidence (as also every arbitrator who is a person having by consent of parties, authority to receive evidence) before whom an unregistered instrument chargeable with duty is produced, to examine the instrument in order to ascertain whether it is duly stamped. If the court comes to the conclusion that the instrument is not duly stamped, it has to impound the document and deal with it as per Section 38 of the Stamp Act.

21. Therefore, when a lease deed or any other instrument is relied upon as contending the arbitration agreement, the court should consider at the outset, whether an objection in that behalf is raised or not, whether the document is properly stamped. If it comes to the conclusion that it is not properly stamped, it should be impounded and dealt with in the manner specified in Section 38 of the Stamp Act. The court cannot act upon such a document or the arbitration clause therein. But if the deficit duty and penalty is paid in the manner set out in Section 35 or Section 40 of the Stamp Act, the document can be acted upon or admitted in evidence."

Garware Wall Ropes Ltd. v. Coastal Marine Constructions & Engg. Ltd.,2

"19. ...SMS Tea Estates has taken account of the mandatory provisions contained in the Stamp Act and held them applicable to judicial authorities, which would include the Supreme Court and the High Court acting under Section 11. A close look at Section 11(6-A) would show that when the Supreme Court or the High Court considers an application under Sections 11(4) to 11(6), and comes across an arbitration clause in an agreement or conveyance which is unstamped, it is enjoined by the provisions of the Stamp Act to first impound the agreement or conveyance and see that stamp duty and penalty (if any) is paid before the agreement, as a whole, can be acted upon. It is important to remember that the Stamp Act applies to the agreement or conveyance as a whole. Therefore, it is not possible to bifurcate the arbitration clause contained in such agreement or conveyance so as to give it an independent existence, as has been contended for by the respondent. The independent existence that could be given for certain limited purposes, on a harmonious reading of the Registration Act, 1908 and the 1996 Act has been referred to by Raveendran, J. in SMS Tea Estates when it comes to an unregistered agreement or conveyance." "37. One reasonable way of harmonising the provisions contained in Sections 33 and 34 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act, which is a general statute insofar as it relates to safeguarding revenue, and Section 11(13) of the 1996 Act, which applies specifically to speedy resolution of disputes by appointment of an arbitrator expeditiously, is by declaring that while proceeding with the Section 11 application, the High Court must impound the instrument which has not borne stamp duty and hand it over to the authority under the Maharashtra Stamp Act, who will then decide issues qua payment of stamp duty and penalty (if any) as expeditiously as possible, and preferably within a period of 45 days from the date on which the authority receives the instrument. As soon as stamp duty and penalty (if any) are paid on the instrument, any of the parties can bring the instrument to the notice of the High Court, which will then proceed to expeditiously hear and dispose of the Section 11 application. This will also ensure that once a Section 11 application is allowed and an arbitrator is appointed, the arbitrator can then proceed to decide the dispute within the time-frame provided by Section 29-A of the 1996 Act.

To view the full article please click here.

Footnotes

1 (2011) 14 SCC 66

2 (2019) 9 SCC 209

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.