Welcome to our quarterly round-up of recent publications, events and news reporting on the latest law developments in India.

In this edition, we feature articles that discuss the 2023/2024 budget, an update on the proposed UK-India Free Trade Agreement and changes to the Indian merger control rules. Local Counsel, AZB & Partners, also gives an interesting insight into the steps India are taking towards green taxonomy.

Mayer Brown Transaction Named "Deal of the Year" in India Business Law Journal

March 2023

A Mayer Brown team led by Jason Elder and Nishrin Hussain were recognised by India Business Law Journal for "Deal of the Year 2022". In this winning transaction, the team advised the trustee and common collateral agent for a US$-denominated private placement issuance of senior high-yield floating rate notes guaranteed by an Indian power producer for renewable energy. Chambers Asia Pacific 2023 – India Ranking

19 January 2023

Yu-Jin Tay, a partner in our Singapore office) has been ranked by Chambers Asia Pacific 2023 for India: Dispute Resolution (International Firms). One client commented "My experience with him has been great. His commercial understanding and understanding of his clients' needs is fantastic." Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2023 – India Ranking

16 January 2023

Mayer Brown has been ranked by The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2023 for India: Foreign Firms. Client testimonials recognise our team's "Excellent legal knowledge and strategic judgement." and "Exceptional client service.".

Exclusive networking lunch with Claudia Salomon, president of the ICC Court of Arbitration. 26 January 2023

We hosted a special, invitation-only, networking lunch with the President of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) International Court of Arbitration, Claudia Salomon. Ms Salomon provided a short update on current issues in international arbitration, including: Financial services disputes and how arbitration is becoming an increasingly used method of dispute resolution within this sector; The current situation in Ukraine and how this is affecting the international dispute scene, including with respect to sanctions; the latest developments in the energy sector and disputes arising in this field; and third party funding. Joydeep Sengupta, counsel in the Mayer Brown Paris office hosted the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) and K&S Partners from India to speak to French business leaders in Paris about protecting their intellectual property and innovation in India. April 2023 Amita Haylock will attend the iTechLaw conference and will be attending the INTA Annual conference in May, both being held in Singapore. Tom Kollar was a panel participant at the ICMA conference in Singapore.

