ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from India

Discretion Cannot Override Express Term Of The Contract Singhania & Partners LLP, Solicitors and Advocates In the matter of contracts, whether executed between two private parties or between the parties one of which is a government entity, the terms of the contract bind the parties.

‘Public Policy' – Scope Of Judicial Interference Under Section 34 Of The Arbitration And Conciliation Act, 1996 Arbitration And Conciliation (Amendment) Act, 2015 Karanjawala & Company The Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards also known as the New York Convention itself lays down that recognition and enforcement of an Arbitral Award may be refused...

Ethical Duties Of Party-Appointed Expert(s) In Arbitral Proceedings S&A Law Offices The UNCITRAL Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration imposes ethical duties on arbitrators, most notably the obligations of impartiality and independence and the related duty of disclosure.

Circumstances Falling Under Schedule V: Automatic Disqualification Of An Arbitrator? S&A Law Offices Schedule V and VII of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 ( "the Act") provides a list of circumstances, which led to the disqualification of an Arbitrator from an arbitration proceeding.

SC Rules That Arbitrators Cannot Unilaterally Fix Fee As It Violates Party Autonomy AZB & Partners The SC in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd NGC v. Afcons Gunanusa JV[1] has held that arbitrators do not have the power to unilaterally issue binding orders...