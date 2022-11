ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To view the full article click here

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from India

The Seat v/s.Venue Debate – A Continuing Saga The Law Point The concepts of ‘Seat' and ‘Venue' are of utmost significance in any arbitration proceeding as they not only determine where the arbitration...

Can Non-signatories To An Arbitration Agreement Be Compelled To Participate In An Arbitration? BTG Legal Arbitration is a consensual submission to a dispute resolution mechanism where parties agree to be bound by a third party's (arbitrator) ruling.

Can Courts Decide The Arbitrability Of A Dispute While Appointing An Arbitrator? Kachwaha & Partners The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in two recent decisions i.e., Emaar India Ltd. v. Tarun Aggarwal Projects LLP & Anr.

A Power Of Attorney Is To Be Construed Strictly M Mulla Associates The Apex Court in Mrs. Umadevi Nambiar v/s Thamarasseri Roman Catholic Diocese Rep. by its Procurator Devssia's Son Rev. Father Joseph Kappil observed that a power of...

Third-Party Funding In International Arbitration Sapphire and Sage Law Offices Third-Party funding is the process wherein a third-party party, who is otherwise unconnected with the proceeding, funds the proceedings in a dispute for a party in return for certain financial gain, ...