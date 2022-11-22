ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from India

The Seat v/s.Venue Debate – A Continuing Saga The Law Point The concepts of ‘Seat' and ‘Venue' are of utmost significance in any arbitration proceeding as they not only determine where the arbitration...

Can Non-signatories To An Arbitration Agreement Be Compelled To Participate In An Arbitration? BTG Legal Arbitration is a consensual submission to a dispute resolution mechanism where parties agree to be bound by a third party's (arbitrator) ruling.

Can Courts Decide The Arbitrability Of A Dispute While Appointing An Arbitrator? Kachwaha & Partners The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in two recent decisions i.e., Emaar India Ltd. v. Tarun Aggarwal Projects LLP & Anr.

A Power Of Attorney Is To Be Construed Strictly M Mulla Associates The Apex Court in Mrs. Umadevi Nambiar v/s Thamarasseri Roman Catholic Diocese Rep. by its Procurator Devssia's Son Rev. Father Joseph Kappil observed that a power of...

Third-Party Funding In International Arbitration Sapphire and Sage Law Offices Third-Party funding is the process wherein a third-party party, who is otherwise unconnected with the proceeding, funds the proceedings in a dispute for a party in return for certain financial gain, ...