Supreme Court of India | Petition(s) for Special Leave to Appeal (C) No(s) 12612/2022

HSA Viewpoint

The SC by way of this Order has interpreted the provisions of MPT Act with a bird's-eye view by looking at the intent of the legislature behind the MPT Act and held that there is no legal basis to differentiate between married and unmarried women for the applicability of the beneficial provisions of the MPT Act. The present Order has laid down a benchmark which upholds the rights of women in general irrespective of their marital status, with regards to their own choice/ decision of terminating/aborting their pregnancy if they are of the opinion that they are unable to provide financially, physically, emotionally, or otherwise for the well-being and health of the child. The SC has held that it is imperative to consider the well-being of the women who is pregnant while deciding if the foetus is to be aborted or not. It is remarkable to note that the SC vide this Order has empowered women across the nation to have the right to take decisions to terminate their pregnancy and not be penalized for the same under the Constitution of India and MPT Act.