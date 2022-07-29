self

We are happy to share the next episode of the ELP Podcast Series. India's intent to elevate arbitration as the preferred mode of dispute resolution is complemented with developing jurisprudence in the country. In the first episode of the "Arbitration 101" series, Abhileen Chaturvedi, Partner at Economic Laws Practice (ELP) reflects on the legislative landscape of the arbitration regime in India.

The session is moderated by his colleague, Ria Dalwani, Senior Associate at ELP. Please enjoy listening-in and we look forward to bringing to you our next episode on the scope of court intervention in arbitrations.

