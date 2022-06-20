O.M.P. (COMM.) 8 of 2021

Background facts

Issue at hand?

Decision of the Court

HSA Viewpoint

The Court laid down the legal position that the Arbitrator cannot reduce the amount of the damages on guesswork, once he finds that the employer has suffered substantial losses due to the fault of the contractor and the contract provides for liquidated damages which were genuine pre-estimate of the loss as the quantification of the claim is not possible