Civil Appeal Nos. 3127 and 3128 of 2009

Background facts

Issue at hand?

Decision of the Court

HSA Viewpoint

This judgment elucidates that the Appellant had erred in asking for compensation under Section 21 of the Specific Relief Act, 1963, in addition to the relief of specific performance. In the absence of a prayer expressly seeking relief for compensation – either in the plaint or by amending the same at any later stage of the proceedings – compensation cannot be decreed unless it is claimed by a proper pleading. SC makes it abundantly clear that while drafting and filing of the plaint for any dispute with respect to specific performance, the party praying for reliefs should explicitly mention to claim damages in lieu of specific performance.