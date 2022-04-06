We are pleased to share our Monthly Newsletter with you. In our Newsletter for the month of March (attached herewith), we bring to you the most important and significant legal developments from the field of Indian Arbitration. While we encapsulate the legal updates and discuss that The Arbitral Fee Has to Be Determined On The Basis Of Aggregate Amount of Claim and Counter - Claim, we also briefly discuss, Delhi High Court's decision that Mere Use Of Word 'Arbitration' In Heading Clause Of Agreement Does Not Infer Existence Of Arbitration Agreement Between The Parties

We also discuss certain important judgements of the Supreme Court and various high courts, such as A Party Cannot Claim Restitution When It Is Equally or More Responsible for the Illegality of a Contract. We also highlight several significant developments in the field of Corporate Law, such as, SEBI Revises Limit for Placing Number of Orders per Second From 100 to 120 for Algorithmic Trading in Commodity Derivatives, SEBI's Circular On The Introduction Of Options On Commodity Indices With A Framework For Risk Management

This issue also highlights various other critical and important decisions delivered in the domain of Civil Law, Insolvency and Bankruptcy, Arbitration, and many more.

We would also like to take this opportunity to share with you an interesting piece by our in-house experts on "Legal Conundrum- Inclusion of Interest in Determination of Pecuniary Jurisdiction". In this piece we discuss whether courts/tribunal should refrain from combining interest with other claims in determining the pecuniary jurisdiction, and analyse the legal basis for the same.

Thank you for reading this. We hope you enjoy reading our Newsletter. We will be back in your inbox in April 2022 with more interesting updates and developments.

