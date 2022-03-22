Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd v. Vishwa Bharti Vidya Mandir and Ors

Civil Appeal Nos. 257-259 of 2022

Background facts

Vishwa Bharati Vidya Mandir, a Society registered under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act, 1960, and one of its educational institutions, St. Ann's Education Society ( Respondents ), availed credit facilities to the tune of INR 105.6 crore and INR 20 crore respectively from Saraswat Co-operative Bank Ltd ( Bank ). The Respondents created an equitable mortgage by depositing title deeds over the immovable properties with respect to the mortgaged properties.

The High Court passed an ex-parte ad-interim Order directing status quo to be maintained with regard to possession of the mortgaged properties, subject to the Respondents making a payment of INR 1 crore to the Appellant (in total INR 3 crore, in view of the subsequent orders passed by the High Court while extending the ex-parte ad-interim Order).

Aggrieved by the Impugned Orders and entertainment of Writ Petitions by the High Court, the Appellant filed the present Appeal in the Supreme Court of India (SC).

Issue at hand?

Whether the High Court was justified in entertaining the Writ Petitions against the communication dated August 13, 2015 and to pass the ex-parte ad interim Order, virtually stalling/restricting the proceedings under the Act by the Appellant?

Decision of the Court

Following that, SC referred to its decision in United Bank of India v. Satyawati Tondon & Ors 1 whereby it was observed that the remedy available to an aggrieved person by way of Appeal under Section 17 of the Act, against an action taken under Section 13(4) or Section 14, would render speedy and effective results. Furthermore, SC also raised question on the maintainability of a Writ Petition under Article 226 of the Constitution of India when such effective remedy was available for matters involving recovery of taxes, cess, fees, other types of public money and the dues of banks and other financial institutions.

Also, the Court underpinned its decision in City and Industrial Development Corpn v. Dosu Aardeshir Bhiwandiwala 2 that the Court, while exercising its jurisdiction under Article 226, is under an obligation to examine whether the Petitioner had any alternative or effective remedy for the resolution of the dispute. In addition, SC considered the principle laid down in Kanaiyalal Lalchand Sachdev and Ors v. State of Maharashtra & Ors 3 wherein the Order of the Hon'ble Court dismissed the Writ Petition on the ground that if an efficacious remedy was available under Section 17 of the Act, the relief under Articles 226/227 of the Constitution of India is not available to any aggrieved

With reference to the submission of the Respondents that in exercise of the powers under Article 226 of the Constitution, this Court may not interfere with the interim/interlocutory orders, SC dismissed it, on the strength of its judgement in State Bank of Travancore & Anr v. Mathew K.C. 4 and expressed that 'filing of the Writ Petition by the borrowers before the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution of India is an abuse of process of the Court'.

Beereddy Dasaratharami Reddy v. V. Manjunath & Anr

Civil Appeal No. 7037 of 2021 (Arising Out of Special Leave Petition (Civil) No. 13853 of 2021)

Background facts

Veluswamy, Karta of the joint Hindu family, consisting of his wife and son, executed an agreement to sell the Suit property with Beereddy Dasaratharami Reddy, ( Appellant ).

). Consequently, the Appellant instituted the Suit for specific performance of the sale agreement impleading both K. Veluswamy, ( Second Respondent ) and V. Manjunath, ( First Respondent) , son of the Second Respondent. In pursuance of the same, the Senior Civil Judge, Hiriyur Taluk, Karnataka ( Trial Court ), passed a Decree in favor of the

Aggrieved by this, the Appellant challenged the Order of the High Court by filing an Appeal in the Supreme Court of India (SC).

Issue at hand?

Whether the Second Respondent, as a Karta, had legal authority to execute agreement to sell for sale of the Suit land?

Decision of the Court

SC noted that the Respondents had openly professed that they agreed to sell the Suit property because they were in need of funds to meet domestic necessities, and, moreover, the same had been recorded in the sale deed, which distinctly establishes the legal necessity.

SC expressed that right of the Karta to execute a sale deed of a joint Hindu family property is a well-settled law and recapitulated the principles laid by it in Sri Narayan Bal and Others v. Sridhar Sutar and Others5 wherein it was conclusively determined that a Coparcener, who had right to claim a share in the joint Hindu family estate, could not solicit for an injunction against the Karta, to restrain him from dealing with or parting with the joint Hindu family property, and the right to challenge such sale accrues only after the alienation, if the same was not for legal necessity or for betterment of the estate. In this vein, SC opined that the Karta enjoyed outspread choice in his decision over the existence of legal necessity and as to what steps should be taken to accomplish such

Thereafter, SC pointed that there were no particular elements to prove the existence of legal necessity and the existence of legal necessity depended upon facts of each case. To throw light on concept of legal necessity, the SC referred to its judgement in Kehar Singh (D) through Legal Representatives and Ors v. Nachittar Kaur and Ors6 and advanced that once the existence of a legal necessity was built, then no Coparcener had a right to challenge the sale, effected by the Karta of the joint Hindu

In view of the aforesaid, the SC explicitly stated that the Second Respondent, being the Karta, was entitled to execute sale deed of the Suit property and therefore, the absence of the First Respondent's signature on the agreement was immaterial.

In light of the above, the SC restored the judgment of the Trial Court and accordingly, directed the Respondents to handover the physical possession of the Suit property to the Appellant along with the execution of the sale deed.

Footnotes

