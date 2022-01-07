ARTICLE

The inability of failure of a party to enforce an interim order of a foreign seated arbitration tribunal can potentially frustrate an entire arbitration process. "Can interim orders of foreign seated arbitration tribunals be directly enforced in India ?" is a short video by our Disputes Resolution Partner Saman Ahsan discussing the law on enforcement of such interim arbitration orders in India, including the Raffles case and the Amazon | Future case.

