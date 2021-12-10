In its recent ruling, the Supreme Court has clarified the position taken in its earlier decision of Gujarat Urja Vikas v. Amit Gupta & Ors. that the NCLT can use its residuary jurisdiction under the IBC only to adjudicate contractual disputes that relate to insolvency and more importantly, only if such disputed contract is central to the insolvency resolution process.

In Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. v. Vishal Ghisulal Jain, RP, S.K. Wheels Pvt. Ltd. (TCS case), the Supreme Court considered the issue of exercise of residuary jurisdiction by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under section 60(5)(c) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) over contractual disputes of the corporate debtor.

On 23 November 2021, a division Bench of the Supreme Court in the TCS case clarified the position taken by the Supreme Court in an earlier decision of Gujarat Urja Vikas v. Amit Gupta & Ors. (Gujarat Urja case). It held that the NCLT under section 60(5)(c) of the IBC can restrain a party from terminating a contract only if such termination arises solely from or relates to the insolvency of the corporate debtor. Even if a contractual dispute arises in relation to the insolvency, a party can be restrained only if the contract is central to the success of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) i.e. only if such termination is likely to hamper the functioning of the corporate debtor as a going concern. If the termination is on any ground unrelated to the insolvency, the NCLT cannot exercise its residuary jurisdiction to adjudicate the contractual dispute.

