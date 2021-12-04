Our recent webinar "Which arbitration rules should I choose?" attracted a great deal of attention not only in India but around the world from more than 45 other countries. The webinar was very well received and we wanted to give you the opportunity to see the recording. The webinar explores the major differences in approach and in the rules of 4 leading international arbitration institutions namely ICC, LCIA, SIAC and MCIA, with presentations from senior executives from each of those organizations, along with insights from our partners Raj Panchmatia and Kingshuk Banerjee.

self

The content of this document do not necessarily reflect the views/position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the author(s). For any further queries or follow up please contact Khaitan & Co at legalalerts@khaitanco.com