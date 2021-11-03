ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We are pleased to share our Monthly Newsletter with you. In our Newsletter for the month of October (attached herewith), we bring to you the most important and significant legal developments from the field of Indian and International Arbitration. While we encapsulate the legal updates and discuss Superannuation doesn't disqualify an arbitrator who was appointed based on his office we also briefly discuss the decision by SIAC holding it has jurisdiction to decide the arbitration between Amazon and Future Retail.

We also discuss certain important judgements of various high courts, such as, Non-filing of statement of truth in a written statement is a curable defect, Possibility rather than probability of reasoning of the arbitral tribunal to be considered while examining sustainability of arbitral orders or awards. We also highlight several significant developments in the field of Company Law, such as,Amendment in the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, and Press Note on review of foreign direct investment policy on telecom sector, and many others.

This issue also highlights various other critical and important decisions delivered in the domain of Company Law and Insolvency and Bankruptcy, Intellectual Property, and many more.

We would also like to take this opportunity to share with you an interesting piece by our in-house experts on "Agreements for Settlement and Release in India: Legal Position and Essential Elements". In this piece we discuss the nature of the agreement, the ingredients of such a settlement including its form, legal sanctity of the Settlement Agreements and the manner of execution of such Settlement Agreements.

Thank you for reading this. We hope you enjoy reading our Newsletter. We will be back in your inbox in November 2021 with more interesting updates and developments.

Click to read full newsletter

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.