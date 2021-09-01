ARTICLE

Arbitration Intelligence India is a regular short video update on developments in domestic and international arbitration in India for clients and associates of the firm who are interested in arbitration.

In this short video our dispute resolution partner Ravitej Chilumuri discusses "A new way for Indians to arbitrate" through in a case study of the recent Indian Supreme Court decision in PASL Wind Solutions v GE Power . This is an important decision because the Court decided that parties to an Indian dispute can chose a foreign seat of arbitration. This decision will be of particular interest to foreign corporations with subsidiaries in India and Indian parties dealing with those companies.

