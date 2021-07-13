ARTICLE

We hope you are keeping safe and healthy during these unprecedented times.

We are pleased to share our Monthly Newsletter with you. In our Newsletter, we bring to you the most important and significant legal developments from the field of Indian and International Arbitration. We encapsulate the legal updates and discuss the recent judgment by the Supreme Court such as the existence of an arbitration clause does not debar the court from entertaining a writ petition in contractual matters and the Delhi High Court's latest decision that anti-suit injunctions are to be granted only in rarest of rare cases.

While capturing the updates on arbitration, we believe it is also imperative to discuss the recent decision of the Supreme Court holding that the approval of a resolution plan does not ipso facto discharge a personal guarantor of a corporate debtor, Securities and Exchange Board of India's decision to enhance overall limits for overseas investment by Alternative Investment Funds, Reserve Bank of India's clarity on cryptocurrency and virtual currency transactions and introduction of the Companies (Incorporation) fourth Amendment Rules, 2021.

This issue also highlights various critical and important decisions held in the domain of Company Law and Insolvency and Bankruptcy.

We would also like to take this opportunity to share with you an interesting piece by our in-house experts on "INTERPLAY BETWEEN THE SCOPE OF CORRECTION AND SETTING ASIDE OF AN ARBITRAL AWARD UNDER ARBITRATION AND CONCILIATION ACT, 1996". This piece provides a lucid account of the scope of section 33 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 and also highlights the significance of this provision in the arbitration proceedings as it not only provides for correction of any clerical error by the arbitral tribunal but also provides an opportunity to the arbitral tribunal either through a request by a party or on its own motion to make additional awards for the claims missed by it.

