ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Karnataka High Court rules that the panel of arbitrators chosen, appointed, made, maintained and curated by a party having an interest in the outcome of the decision is void-ab-initio.

On February 25, 2021, the Karnataka High Court passed a judgment allowing the Petition filed by JMC ATEPL Joint Venture against Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) challenging the procedure adopted by BMRCL for the appointment of arbitrators under the General Conditions of Contract which provided for resolution of disputes by a panel of arbitrators consisting of three arbitrators. In the present case, whilst the Arbitral Tribunal was constituted and arbitration proceedings had already commenced, in view of the amended provisions of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (Act) and basic principles of neutrality, the Court allowed the Petition exercising its jurisdiction under Section 11(6) of the Act.

Factual Background

JMC ATEPL Joint Venture was successful in the bid for construction of three numbers of metro stations and viaduct and a Letter of Award (LOA) was issued by BMRCL. Pursuant to the LOA, an agreement dated 28.06.2010 was entered into between the parties for the execution of the project.

Certain disputes arose between the parties due to delay in completion of the overall project, which was referred for arbitration under Clause 17.9 of the General Conditions of Contract. Clause 17.9 stipulated the procedure for appointment of arbitrators and resolution of disputes by an Arbitral Tribunal comprising of three arbitrators. According to the procedure under the said clause, if the claim involved was more than 15 million, BMRCL had the power to make out a panel of five arbitrators, out of which both parties were required to nominate one arbitrator each and the presiding arbitrator was to be nominated by the two nominated arbitrators.

The Petitioner was aggrieved by the procedure under the agreement, which granted exclusive power to BMRCL to unilaterally maintain, manage and curate a panel of arbitrators of its choice, as such, a petition was filed under Section 11(6) of the Act challenging the procedure and seeking appointment of independent arbitrators outside the panel of arbitrators maintained by BMRCL.

Main contentions of the Petitioner

The procedure for appointment of arbitrators are such that the Respondent retains complete control over the constitution of the Arbitral Tribunal and can ensure that each member of the Tribunal is a person that the Respondent has selected based on criteria decided by the Respondent.

The Respondent alone has the complete freedom and autonomy to choose the names as well as the number of arbitrators in the panel.

The panel of arbitrators are maintained at the sole volition of the Respondent with the power retained by the Respondent to add/delete names of the empanelled arbitrators.

Since the procedure for constitution of the Arbitral Tribunal is completely controlled by the Respondent, the Respondent is in fact the appointing authority of the tribunal.

Petitioner has no control over the empanelled arbitrators and the only role of the Petitioner is to nominate one arbitrator out of the panel curated by the Respondent.

The appointed arbitrators are ineligible and disqualified under Schedule V and/or Schedule VII of the Act.

Main contentions of the Respondent

The present petition filed under Section 11(6) of the Act is not maintainable as no circumstances arose to satisfy the ingredients of invoking Section 11(6) of the Act.

In the present case, the occasion of appointment of arbitrators by the parties has already taken place leading to the constitution of the Arbitral Tribunal and the arbitration was at the stage of recording of Evidence, hence the Petition is not maintainable.

The Respondent always maintains a broad-based panel of arbitrators comprising of well-qualified persons and well versed in fields that are relevant to such infrastructure development contracts.

Section 13 of the Act clearly provides the procedure for challenging the appointment of an arbitrator, which has not been followed by the Petitioner.

Issues considered by the Court

Following were the points considered by the Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka:

Whether the present petition under Section 11(6) of the Act is maintainable? Whether the arbitration agreement contained in Clause 17.9 of the General Conditions of Contract is severable and if so, whether the portion of the said Clause which prescribes the procedure for appointment of arbitrators can be severed from the remaining part of the said clause and the contract? Whether that portion of Clause 17.9(a) of the General Conditions of Contract which prescribes the procedure for appointment of arbitrators from out of the panel of arbitrators chosen, appointed, made, maintained and curated by the respondent is valid and binding upon the petitioner? Whether the petition is barred by the principles of waiver, acquiescence and estoppel? Whether the three arbitrators who have entered upon reference in the instant case are ineligible and disqualified under Schedule V and/or Schedule VII to the Act?

Decision of the Court

While considering the issue of maintainability of the Petition under Section 11(6) of the Act, the Court has relied on the judgments of the Apex Court in Walter Bau Ag vs, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai [(2015) 3 SCC 800]; TRF Ltd, vs. Energo Engineering Products Ltd [(2017) 8 SCC 377] and Perkins Eastman Architects DPC & Anr vs. HSCC (India) Ltd., [(2019) SCC OnLine SC 1517] and held that "merely because the arbitrators have already been appointed and entered upon reference or that a challenge procedure under Section 13 of the Act is available to the Petitioner, it cannot be said that this Court is denuded of its jurisdiction and powers under Section 11(6) of the Act or that this Petition is not maintainable as contended by the Respondent".

Relying on the ratio of decisions of the Apex Court in TRF Ltd's case and Perkins case (supra), the Court observed that "it clearly indicates that since BMRCL and its officials, employees etc are themselves incapacitated, ineligible and disqualified to be appointed as arbitrators, the aforesaid potion of Clause 17.9(a) which prescribes the procedure for appointment of arbitrators by conferring powers upon the respondent to choose, make, maintain and curate a panel of arbitrators is also clearly illegal, invalid, inoperative and unenforceable".

Consequently, it was held that "BMRCL and its officials, employees etc. are themselves incapacitated, ineligible and disqualified to be appointed as arbitrators, having an interest in the outcome of the decisions, thus the entire panel of arbitrators chosen, appointed, made, maintained and curated by BMRCL is void-ab-initio".

Remarks

The Decision of the Court is a step forward concerning such procedure for appointment of arbitrators under government contracts which grants unilateral and exclusive powers to a party to curate and manage the panel of arbitrators on their own volition. Whilst, the decision of the Apex Court in Perkins Judgment (supra) lays down that unilateral appointment of sole arbitrator is invalid and impermissible in law, the present Judgment is applicable not only to sole arbitrators but also to a panel of arbitrators. It is pertinent to note that in light of the amended provisions of the Act, the concept of neutrality and bias are of paramount importance and the approach taken in the present judgment fortifies such principles of law. The Judgment is presently pending in appeal before the Hon'ble Supreme Court in SLP No. 6125 of 2021. Given the conflicting Judgments on the subject it would be interesting to see the view the Hon'ble Supreme Court would take in the matter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.