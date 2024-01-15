1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. The Competition Commission of India ("CCI"), on December 22, 2023, published the draft CCI (Determination of Turnover or Income) Regulations, 20231 ("Draft Regulations"), inviting public comments till January 12, 2024.2

1.2. Notably, the Competition (Amendment) Act, 20233 ("Amendment Act")4 , introduced important changes in relation to penalty regime, such as publication of penalty guidelines, and imposition of penalty on: (i) enterprises based on their global turnover;5 and (ii) individuals based on their income. As such, the Draft Regulations are an important pre-cursor to the penalty guidelines and will provide for the mechanism for the determination of turnover or income for the purposes of Section 27(b)6 and Section 487 of the Competition Act, 2002 ("Act"). The key features of the Draft Regulation are set out in detail below:

2. KEY FEATURES OF THE DRAFT REGULATION

2.1. Determination of turnover/ income for enterprise(s)

In relation to enterprises, the Draft Regulation has defined turnover/ income in an expansive manner and includes "the total value of sales or revenue or receipts, by whatever name called, and other operating income", as reflected in the audited financial statements of the concerned enterprise.8 However, the Draft Regulation has clarified that the turnover or income shall exclude: (i) indirect taxes; (ii) trade discounts; and (iii) intragroup sales.

The Draft Regulation has further clarified that if the audited financial statements are not available, turnover shall be the amount: (i) as certified by the statutory auditor of the enterprise; and (ii) supported by an affidavit by a person authorised to sign financial statements of the enterprise. Moreover, in case the statutory auditor is not appointed by the enterprise, the turnover shall be the amount: (a) as certified by a Chartered Accountant; and (b) supported by an affidavit a person authorised to sign financial statements of the enterprise.

2.2. Determination of income for individual(s)

In relation to individuals, the Draft Regulation has elucidated that the income shall be the gross total income as per the Income Tax Returns ("ITR") as prescribed under the Income Tax Act, 1961. However, if the ITRs are not available/ tax returns are filed in multiple jurisdictions/ not filed at all, the income shall be computed as the total income: (i) as certified by a Chartered Accountant; and (ii) supported by an affidavit by the individual whose income is being determined. Further, if an individual is not mandated to file ITR, the income shall be the total income: (a) as certified by a Chartered Accountant; and (b) supported by an affidavit by the individual whose income is being determined.

3. QUICK VIEW

3.1. The Draft Regulation is a welcome development and a step in the right direction for ensuring a robust and comprehensive framework for determination of penalty. Further, by explicitly excluding indirect taxes, trade discounts and intra-group sales from the ambit of turnover/ income for enterprises, the Draft Regulations has brought parity regarding computation of turnover/ income for imposition of penalty under Section 27 of Act and under the merger control regime. 9

3.2. While the Draft Regulation has provided timely and much-needed clarification regarding the components of turnover/ income, the stakeholders await the detailed penalty guidelines to be issued by the CCI in due course that will provide clarity regarding the methodology for computing penalties. As such, it is hoped that the penalty guidelines will ensure that the penalties levied by the CCI are proportionate to the gravity of the infringement and will further increase certainty for the stakeholders on the computation of penalties.

