International application Existing Provision Proposed Change Impact According to Section 6 of the Competition Act, 2002, "any person or enterprise, who or which proposes to enter into a combination, shall give notice to the Commission and the fees, disclosing the details of the proposed combination, within thirty days of approval of proposal relating to merger or amalgamation or execution of any agreement." The proposed Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to amend section 6 of the Competition Act and replace the words 'within 30 days' with 'after any of the following, but before consummation of the combination'.

The intimation shall be made after any of the following (i.e., approval of merger or amalgamation or execution of any agreement), but before consummation of the combination. Earlier, there was a standard timeline of 30 days. Now the same is proposed to be changed and will depend upon the circumstances of the case. The proposed amendment would bring flexibility to the timeline for notifying the CCI as it would depend upon the circumstances of the case.

Proposal to compute penalties on the basis of global turnover

International application Existing Provision Proposed Change Impact Section 27(b) of the Competition Act, 2002 empowers the commission to "impose such penalty, as it may deem fit which shall be not more than 10% of the average of the turnover for the last three preceding financial years, upon each of such person or enterprises which are parties to anti competition agreements or abuse." The proposed amendment bill seeks to insert an explanation in Section 27 as follows:

"For the purposes of this clause, "turnover" means global turnover derived from all the products and services by a person or an enterprise". As per the proposed norms, the computation of penalty based shall be based upon the global turnover, which will result in higher penalties for global multi-product companies.

It is important to note that the draft Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2020 presented in the Parliament was based on the report by the Competition Law Review Committee had proposed to insert Section 4A in the Competition Act, 2002 seeking to extend the Intellectual Property Rights Safe Harbour to the Intellectual Property Rights holders in relation to abuse of dominant position under Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2002 extracted below:

"4A. Nothing contained in section 3 or section 4 shall restrict the right of any person to restrain any infringement of, or to impose reasonable conditions, as may be necessary for protecting any of his rights which have been or may be conferred under:



a) the Copyright Act, 1957 (14 of 1957);

b) the Patents Act, 1970 (39 of 1970);

c) the Trade and Merchandise Marks Act, 1958 (43 of 1958) or the Trade Marks Act, 1999 (47 of 1999);

d) the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999 (48 of 1999);

e) the Designs Act, 2000 (16 of 2000);

f) the Semi-conductor Integrated Circuits Layout-Design Act, 2000 (37 of 2000);

g) any other law for the time being in force relating to the protection of other intellectual property rights.

(2) Nothing contained in section 3 shall restrict the right of any person to export goods from India to the extent to which the agreement relates exclusively to the production, supply, distribution or control of goods or provision of services for such export." [1]

However, the aforementioned was deleted from the 2023 Bill.

Conclusion

These proposals aim to safeguard consumer interests, further promote and sustain market competition, and ensure freedom of trade for market participants. Overall, the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is a right step towards ensuring fair competition.

Tithi Aggarwal, Junior Associate at S.S. Rana & co. has assisted in the research of this article.

