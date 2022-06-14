Our previous blog "Gender Bias in Indian Advertising" covered the issue of gender stereotyping in Indian advertisements and the attempt by certain brands to challenge this age-old prejudice.

Continuing in the same thread, in this blog we discuss how the brands in India are gradually drawing in more female personalities for advertising and marketing of their products and services which fall outside the stereotypical ambit of home/kitchen appliances and, beauty and fashion.

Click Here to Know More:

http://blog.galalaw.com/post/102hmtv/women-as-powerful-brand-ambassadors

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.