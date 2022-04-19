Our previous blog "Gender Bias in Indian Advertising" covered the issue of gender stereotyping in Indian advertisements and the attempt by certain brands to challenge this age-old prejudice.

Continuing in the same thread, in this blog we discuss how the brands in India are gradually drawing in more female personalities for advertising and marketing of their products and services which fall outside the stereotypical ambit of home/kitchen appliances and, beauty and fashion.

To state a few examples, luxury carmaker Audi India recently appointed popular actress Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador; Hyundai Motor India has designated women cricketers- Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia and Shafali Verma- as its brand ambassadors; women hockey player Rani Rampal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana have been chosen as the brand ambassador of Equitas Small Finance Bank; boAT has roped in actress Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador; and the versatile actress Alia Bhatt has become the brand ambassador of premium blended whiskey- Blenders Pride.

There is no doubt that the brand ambassadors play a pivotal role in helping the brand grow by increasing its visibility and awareness, inspiring faith in prospective consumers and maintaining devotedness of existing customers. The key responsibilities of brand promotion and image building are performed by the brand ambassadors. The obvious task of the ambassadors is to grab attention of the potential consumers which is the primary reason for brands signing celebrities to advance their products and services.

Over the period of time and with promotion of gender neutrality, the brands as well as advertisers are slowly recognizing that at present, they are focusing on only 50 percent of the consumer base and therefore have realized the importance of female ambassadors. The Indian woman of today is bright, well-informed, independent and is making great strides in all fields, be it research, science, literature, politics, etc. Thus, with this paradigm shift, the marketing industry is also evolving and beginning to reflect the strong woman of today in its advertising campaigns, showcasing women as more than a family caregiver. The domains such as the automobile sector, the financial service sector, and the like, the commercials of which were traditionally male dominated are now roping in female brand ambassadors to endorse their products and services.

Further, it is a known fact that women usually seek the guidance and opinion of other women who are known to them. When this is coupled with the factor that women steer nearly 70 to 80 percent of all consumer purchasing decisions, it only makes it natural to appoint powerful women as brand ambassadors.

Thus, the brands are now focusing on honoring the strong and motivated women of today with advancing tastes and preferences, in their social media drives and endorsements and in the process attempting to bring in greater inclusivity. Women are no longer taken as a mere prop to up the glamour quotient in a regressive advertisement. They have a voice and opinion and this is slowly being reflected in the advertising world of today.

