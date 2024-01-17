A new section 10L of the Income Tax Act 1947 (Section 10L), which treats as income chargeable to tax any gains from the sale or disposal of foreign assets by an entity of a relevant group if the gains are received in Singapore, has been introduced and will apply to gains arising from sales or disposals occurring on or after 1 January 2024.

We summarise in this update our views on Section 10L.

